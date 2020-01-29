Aussie Stunner Natalie Roser Gets Sandy On The Beach In A Minuscule Black Bikini

Natalie Roser is back in a bikini on Instagram, much to the delight of her fans.

On Tuesday, the Aussie stunner shared an eye-popping new set of photos to her page that were an instant hit with her 1.2 million followers. The duo of snaps saw the babe getting sandy on a gorgeous beach as the golden sun spilled over her flawless physique. A gorgeous view of the ocean flowing up to the shore provided a breathtaking background to the shots, but it was Natalie herself that captivated her audience by showing plenty of skin in a minuscule bikini that left very little to the imagination.

Natalie was a total smokeshow in an itty-bitty black bikini from Ark Swimwear that did nothing but favors for her killer curves. The set included a bralette-stylet op with thin shoulder straps that showcased her toned arms — though that was just the beginning of the babe’s skin-baring display. The tiny top also boasted a daringly low scoop neckline that was hardly enough to contain her voluptuous assets and left an ample amount of cleavage well within eyesight.

Natalie also rocked a pair of black bikini bottoms that were even more scandalous than the top half of her look. The barely-there number covered only what was necessary and was of a high-cut design that allowed the model to flaunt her long, sculpted legs, which were completely covered in sand. Its dangerously cheeky style exposed the blond bombshell’s pert derriere almost in its entirety, while its curved waistband sat high up on her hips to accentuate her trim waist and toned abs.

To accessorize her beach day ensemble, the social media sensation wore a gold pendant necklace and hoop earrings that added just the right amount of bling. Her platinum tresses were worn down in beachy waves that appeared slightly damp — likely from a dip in the water before the photos were taken. As for her beauty, Natalie sported a gorgeous makeup look that included a light red lip, dusting of blush, and smokey eye that made her striking features pop.

Unsurprisingly, the Instagram hottie’s most recent social media appearance has been showered with love by her fans. It has earned over 21,000 likes after 18 hours of going live to the platform, as well as hundreds of comments for Natalie’s latest jaw-dropping display.

“You are the hottest woman in the world,” one person wrote.

Another said that Natalie had a “perfect body.”

“You’re flawless. There are no more words,” commented a third.

Natalie is far from shy about flaunting her incredible figure on social media. Another recent addition to her Instagram page saw her showing off her famous figure in a set of denim lingerie. That look also proved popular with fans, who awarded the snap more than 15,000 likes.