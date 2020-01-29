‘Saved By The Bell’ Reboot Casts Bayside’s New Generation, Including Zack Morris & Jessie Spano’s Teen Sons

The original NBC's sitcom's characters are now parents.

The Saved by the Bell reboot has announced its lead cast. The 10-episode revival of the beloved teen TV sitcom, set to debut on NBCUniversal’s upcoming streaming service Peacock, will include familiar faces from the past, but it’s the new generation that will really have fans talking.

In addition to original series stars Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Mario Lopez, and Elizabeth Berkley, the reboot will star new leading men Mitchell Hoog (Harriet) and Belmont Cameli (Empire), Deadline reports. Haskiri Velazquez, Alycia Pascual-Pena, Josie Totah, and Dexter Darden have also been confirmed for roles in the new series.

For fans of the original Saved by the Bell, the most notable name on the new cast is Hoog, 20. The former competitive snowboarder will play Mac Morris, the “handsome, charming, and privileged son” of Zack Morris (Gosselaar), who is now the Governor of California.

In addition, Cameli will play Bayside High football captain Jamie Spano, the son of Berkley’s Saved By the Bell character, Jessie Spano.

There has been no announcement regarding who Mac’s mother is or who Jamie’s father is, although fans may be hoping the unidentified parents are Kelly Kapowksi (Tiffani Thiessen) and A.C. Slater (Lopez), respectively.

It will be interesting for fans to see the teen characters they grew up with now in parenting roles.

In real life, Gosselaar is a dad of four, with kids ranging in age from 4 years old to 15. Last year, the now-45-year-old actor told People his ’90s sitcom gives his oldest son some clout at school.

“The oldest have watched Saved By the Bell, but my younger ones are too young,” Gosselaar said. “My son goes to school and is like, ‘Dad, the girls love you!’ and I’m like, ‘No, they love Zack Morris.'”

For 2020, new Saved by the Bell characters also include Velazquez’ Daisy, who is described as “a smart, ambitious sophomore who is excited at the prospect of attending Bayside High after her local school gets shut down.” Pascual-Pena ‘s Aisha is Daisy’s “fun-loving but ultracompetitive best friend.”

Meanwhile, Totah plays Lexi, a cheerleader who’s the most popular girl at Bayside. Darden plays DeVante, a loner who transfers to the wealthy high school with bad reputation baggage.

It was previously reported that the Saved By the Bell revival will not include original Bayside High principal Mr. Belding, played by Dennis Haskins. John Michael Higgins will play new character Principal Toddman in the revival series.

The original Saved by the Bell was a Saturday morning hit. It aired for four seasons from 1989-92. The primetime spinoff Saved By the Bell: The College Years aired from 1993-94. The franchise’s final incarnation, Saved By The Bell: The New Class, ran for seven seasons on NBC, ending its run in 2000.