Khloe Kardashian Shows Off Sculpted Legs In Super-Short Dress For Good American Meeting In L.A.

Khloe Kardashian was spotted in Calabasas, L.A., on Tuesday as she left a meeting for her clothing brand Good American, reported Daily Mail.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star maintained her trademark sexy style for the business meeting in a short, black pinstripe mini wrap dress. The dress ended mid-thigh, showing off plenty of sculpted leg, while a sheer, low-cut black top teased the businesswoman’s cleavage.

Khloe paired the dress with white sneakers, black flattop sunglasses, and a green alligator Birkin bag. She wore her long, straight blonde tresses in a high ponytail that cascaded down her back and shoulders and added a pair of gold stud earrings to complete the look.

The 35-year-old also took to her Instagram page to post photos of the business meeting for her fans. The photos featured the mom-of-one pouring over fabric samples while giving viewers a close-up angle of her long, blush-painted fingernails and smattering of diamond rings.

Written across one of the photos, taken from behind, was “@goodamerican meetings!!!” The clothing brand’s logo was also featured on the snap. The background featured a glimpse of the office space, including a large white table where Khloe was seated, covered in water bottles, tissues, and various office materials.

The photos from the Good American meeting followed a post announcing the launch of Khloe’s niece Stormi‘s beauty collection with her mom’s business Kylie Cosmetics. Khloe wrote in the caption that the launch is set for February 1, 2020, following up with an inspirational message about always celebrating life, no matter how big or small the moment.

In the photos posted alongside the caption, Stormi is photographed in a beautiful purple princess dress ahead of her second birthday. The dress includes a generous skirt and purple flowers on the bodice. Stormi also wears glittery necklaces and bracelets in the photos, while her dark hair is swept up into a tight bun. The toddler’s hair is sprinkled with glitter while she adds a touch of gloss to her lips.

Also featured in the photo set is Khloe’s daughter True as she dances with her cousin in a short video clip. The one-year-old wears a similar princess dress in pink with white flowers making up the bodice.

The post earned over two million likes in the first day of being posted in addition to thousands of comments from adoring fans.

“She is so beautiful! Absolutely love her dress!” one Instagram user commented.