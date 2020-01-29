‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Kristen Doute Talks Season 8, Admits She Still Has Hope For A Witches Of Who Reunion

Kristen Doute was 'whiny' during season eight as she faced relationship challenges.

Kristen Doute had an emotional eighth season of Vanderpump Rules.

In a series of videos shared to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday night, prior to the series’ latest episode, Doute opened up about what fans can expect to see from the upcoming episodes of the series while speaking about her up-and-down romance with Brian Doute and the future of her friendships with Stassi Schroeder and Katie Maloney.

“Season 8 of Vanderpump Rules… It’s all the salaciousness that you love, all the crazy sh*t you hate [and] there’s fresh blood,” Doute explained.

As fans have seen throughout the first three episodes of the eighth season, a number of new cast members were added to the show when filming began on the new episodes last summer, including Max Boyens, Brett Caprioni, Danica Dow, Dayna Kathan, and Charli Burnett, all of whom work at either TomTom or SUR Restaurant, or both.

Because she was going through heartbreak, as well as several back and forth moments, with Carter during Vanderpump Rules Season 8, Doute was admittedly a bit “whiny” during production and cried often.

“You’re going to watch the whole deal with Carter go down and we’re still broken up,” Doute shared.

As for her friendships with Schroeder and Maloney, Doute said that while the Witches of WeHo might be dunzo at the moment, she still has high hopes for a reconciliation in the future.

Doute also said she hopes to gain more information about what went wrong between them as the season continues to air.

While Doute said she had high hopes on her Instagram Stories last night, she didn’t seem so sure about a future reconciliation with Schroeder and Maloney just days ago when she appeared on San Diego’s 103.7 KSON. At that time, Doute said she was worried that if she doesn’t reconcile with Schroeder and Maloney soon, she will likely never reconcile with them.

“I hope that it happens sooner than later because I feel like at some point there’s a possibility that I will get to a point where I just say, ‘Do I even want that anymore?'” she noted, according to a report shared by The Inquisitr.

Doute suffered falling outs with both Schroeder and Maloney last summer as they became more and more critical of her relationship with Carter, and the lies she was allegedly telling in regard to what was happening between them. However, when it comes to the exact reason for the falling outs, that has not yet been revealed.