‘Jersey Shore’ Stars Nicole Polizzi & Deena Cortese Are Stunning In New Selfie

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation stars Nicole Polizzi and Deena Cortese absolutely stunning in a new selfie Nicole shared with Instagram. The MTV stars are pictured during a special appearance in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

The longtime besties, who co-starred on the original MTV series Jersey Shore, were pictured in the image along with Deena’s husband Chris Bucker and Joey Camasta, the co-host of Nicole’s podcast “It’s Happening with Snooki & Joey.”

The four gathered for a stop on Nicole and Joey’s mini-tour, where the two pals take their podcast on the road and perform it live for fans in different cities. The shows are recorded for fans who cannot attend.

For this particular tour stop, Deena and Chris added to the fun, taking audience questions and talking about a myriad of subjects.

Deena and Nicole are flawless in the selfie, taken backstage at Harrah’s Resort and Casino. In the caption, Nicole called her pals “my squirrels.”

Nicole is holding up her phone to a mirror to take the pic. She is seen wearing a black beanie emblazoned with a red block accent. Within it are the words “Could I?” The words are a catchphrase Nicole and Joey use in their podcast. She is wearing a coordinating shirt, merchandise that is available to fans during the tour stops.

Nicole’s hair is long and curly, flowing past her shoulders and her hands show off a dramatic dark red manicure. The reality star’s toned legs are shown off in the image seen below, and she is wearing high-heeled black boots.

Deena is looking away from the camera, her eyes wide as she shows off a bright smile in the pic. She too is wearing an all-black ensemble consisting of a black shirt and leggings with a long, chic coordinating sweater and high heels.

Behind Deena is Joey, who is also dressed in a dark hue and wearing a tour shirt as seen in the post below. Joey appeared on the MTV series Snooki & JWoww and has also made several appearances on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

Finally, Deena’s husband Chris is seen standing next to Snooki, breaking up the all-black color scheme with a color-blocked white and black jacket. Chris and Deena wed in October 2017 are the parents to one child, a son named Christopher John.

Fans chimed in with their words of appreciation on the post in the fun image’s comments section.

“Awww you guys… love it stay connected BFF’s are everything no matter what,” said one fan of the women.

“Look at y’all, looking like a bunch of babies! Seriously though y’all look really good,” said a second Jersey Shore fan on the social media site.

“Y’all all look great but, you’re glowing girl! Get it Mawma’s!!” said a third fan, using the term Snooki uses to describe herself as a mother.