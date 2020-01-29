Candice Swanepoel Gets Soaking Wet In A Red Bikini: ‘Spring Showers’

The lingerie model got drenched in an outdoor shower in the tiniest two-piece.

Candice Swanepoel got totally drenched as she took an outdoor shower in one of her skimpiest bikinis. The gorgeous longtime Victoria’s Secret Angel didn’t leave much to the imagination in a new photo shared to Instagram by her own swimwear line, Tropic of C, as she flashed a whole lot of skin in her two-piece.

The sizzling photo, which was posted on January 28, showed Candice as she got soaking wet while running both of her hands over her hair. The beauty posed with her right leg slightly bent and her flawless model body on full show for the camera.

As for the bikini Candice modeled during her shower shoot, she stunned in a dark red two-piece. The top was made up of tiny triangles of material that barely covered her chest and were held together by a thin strap that stretched across her torso and tied around the back of her neck.

The model paired the top with an equally skimpy pair of bottoms that highlighted her slim middle and put her very long legs on show. Candice looked ravishing as she rocked the dark red bottoms with long string ties that were fixed into large bows across both of her hips.

The star was surrounded by green foliage as she cooled off. Candice’s face was covered by her arm, though Tropic of C tagged the beauty in the photo and shared that seeing the mom of two in the outdoor setting was their idea of “spring showers.”

The account also confirmed which bikini the 31-year-old star wore. She sizzled in the equator top with the praia bottom, both in the color described as hibiscus.

Understandably, fans didn’t hold back when it came to sharing praise for Candice in the comments section.

“You are so beautiful what a location,” one fan wrote with an eye-heart emoji and a palm tree.

Another admirer called her a “beauty.”

A third person said that they were “living in” Candice’s swimwear pieces, before calling them the “best swimmers.”

As well as designing the looks behind the scenes, Candice also often serves as a model for the various revealing bikini and swimwear looks.

One of the most recent photos posted to social media to promote the brand showed Candice in a minuscule cut-out swimsuit. In the update, she revealed how her pieces can easily transition from swim-time to daywear during a high-fashion photo shoot.

Before that, it was all about leopard print for the South African beauty when she posed for the camera in a wild one-piece.