UFC Ring Girl Arianny Celeste Sizzles In Skimpy, Silky Green Top And No Pants

UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste thrilled her 3.2 million Instagram followers with her latest update, in which she shared a simple yet super-sexy shot. Arianny tagged the photographer and makeup artist in the caption of the post, giving credit to the team that helped orchestrate the stunning image.

In the picture, Arianny posed in front of a plain white background. The simple backdrop put all the focus on the brunette bombshell and her incredible body. Arianny rocked a skimpy green top that appeared to be crafted from a silky material, as it had a subtle sheen under the photographer’s lights. The top had spaghetti straps, and though Arianny’s arm placement meant that her cleavage was covered up, it appeared to have a revealing neckline that showcased plenty of skin.

Arianny posed with her legs crossed in a way that obscured almost her entire lower body, but based on what was visible, she didn’t seem to be wearing any pants with the skimpy top. Her bronzed skin was on full display as her legs stretched out, and just a hint of her bare hip and derriere were visible. Arianny showcased a tattoo on her foot and rocked a dark nail polish on her toenails and fingernails. She kept the accessories simple for the shot, adding two bangle bracelets and nothing else.

The beauty’s hair was pulled back in a sleek high ponytail, and she placed one hand elegantly on her calf while the other went to her face, cradling her chin. Arianny’s makeup application was minimal yet impactful, and she rocked neutral lips paired with a golden, glimmering shadow on her eyes.

Her fans couldn’t get enough of the stunning snap, and the post racked up over 38,300 likes within just 19 hours. Many of the ring girl’s followers took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the gorgeous snap.

“I love this. Green looks great on you,” one fan said, appreciating the emerald green hue of Arianny’s top.

“Simple, elegant, gorgeous!!!” another follower added.

Another admirer referenced Arianny’s caption and said that she was “foxy since birth.”

One comment simply said, “perfection.”

The UFC hottie frequently shares sizzling content on her Instagram page showing off her curves. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, the brunette beauty shared a short video from her trip to Tulum, Mexico. In the clip, she sported a tiny red bikini and looked smoking hot while posing on the beach and walking in the ocean.