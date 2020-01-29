Selena Gomez Dons Daring Backless Dress On The Set Of Her Latest Music Video

On Tuesday, Selena Gomez was spotted in Los Angeles, California, on the set of her next music video, reported The Daily Mail. The singer is currently working on videos for her third studio album, Rare.

The 27-year-old stunned in a backless gold, metallic dress that showed off her flawless skin and smooth muscles. The halter top emphasized her cleavage while the tight-fitting material clung to her curves. The dress ended mid-thigh, revealing the actress’s sculpted legs, while a pair of knee-high black suede boots emphasized the curve of her calves.

Selena wore her brunette tresses in curls that framed her face and hung down to her shoulder blades. The photos taken of the popstar captured her profile, hinting at thick black lashes and glossy lips.

The artist’s third album, released on January 10, comes highly praised. She has already filmed three music videos for the album, including the titular track “Rare,” the lead single “Lose You To Love Me,” and another boppy hit, “Look At Her Now.”

Pitchfork called the album “a smooth and confident pop record that delves deep—but not that deep—into heartbreak, resilience, and self-love.” The article goes on to call Rare Selena’s most cohesive album to date, feeling spiritually in tune with the woman who once said that people would be surprised to learn how much she loves “depressing things.”

“Lose You To Love Me,” which was released last fall and became Gomez’s first Billboard No. 1, looks at the ways in which the singer lost herself while in a relationship and how she vows to never repeat that mistake again.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the “Bad Liar” artist recently interviewed with NPR, where she shared more details about her relationship with fellow artist Justin Bieber. Speaking with interviewer Lulu Garcia-Navarro, Selena confirmed that “Lose You To Love Me” was based on her relationship with the popstar, explaining that she felt that she had been “a victim to certain abuse.”

“It’s a song that is saying — I had something beautiful and I would never deny that it wasn’t that. It was very difficult and I’m happy it’s over.”

The couple’s on-again off-again relationship began in 2010 and ended in 2018. The singer expressed that the song was a way for her to get closure in a non-hateful way.

The “Wolves” hitmaker’s third studio album has reached number one on the Billboard 200 chart, making it her third record to achieve this status.