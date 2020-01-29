Brunette Bombshell Kelly Gale Stuns In A Tiny Black Bikini While Holding A Spear Gun

Kelly Gale turned up the heat on her Instagram page this week with an eye-popping new set of photos that have proved hard to be ignored.

The sizzling post was shared on Tuesday and included a total of two snaps of the brunette bombshell enjoying a beautiful day outside on a boat. In the first snap, Kelly was seen grasping the metal rails of a ladder as she climbed aboard the vessel while a stunning view of the bright blue ocean water provided a breathtaking background behind her. The second snap saw her staring off into the distance while adjusting the black-and-white spear gun that she had slung over her shoulder.

Kelly often dazzles her fans by rocking scandalous swimwear, and the latest addition to her Instagram page was no different. The Victoria’s Secret model stunned in an itty-bitty bikini that left very little to the imagination and did nothing but favors for her flawless physique.

The Swedish beauty sent pulses racing in her tiny black two-piece that covered only what was necessary. The set included a bandeau-style top that almost appeared too small, as it not only displayed an ample amount of cleavage but flashed an eyeful of underboob as well. The piece cinched in the middle of Kelly’s bust and wrapped tight around her chest, further highlighting her voluptuous assets and slender frame.

Kelly also rocked a pair of matching bikini bottoms that did way more showing than covering up — though nobody seemed bothered by the NSFW display. The minuscule garment boasted a daringly high-cut design that allowed the babe to show off her sculpted thighs and killer curves. Meanwhile, its waistband was sat low on her hips to accentuate her trim waist and chiseled abs.

The stunner kept her look simple and opted not to add any accessories aside from her weapon, which was hung across her chest with a thick, black strap. Her dark tresses were worn down in waves, which were completely damp from a dip in the ocean before the snaps were taken. She also sported a minimal makeup look that made her striking features and natural beauty shine.

Unsurprisingly, the double Instagram update was a huge hit with the model’s fans. Within 15 hours of going live to the social media platform, it has racked up over 43,000 likes, as well as hundreds of comments with compliments for Kelly’s latest jaw-dropping display.

“Wow stunningly beautiful,” one person wrote.

Another said that Kelly was “always perfect.”

“You have an amazing body,” commented a third.

“You’d be the perfect Bond Girl for the next movie,” quipped a fourth.

Kelly Gale is far from shy about showing off her incredible bikini body on her Instagram page. Another recent upload saw her pushing the platform’s limits by exposing her chest underneath a soaking wet tank top while wearing a set of neon yellow bikini bottoms. The daring look also proved popular with fans, who awarded the upload over 96,000 likes.