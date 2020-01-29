Anna Katharina Flaunts Cleavage & Flat Abs While Playing Shuffleboard

Model Anna Katharina showed off her playful side — along with her incredible figure — in her latest Instagram update on Wednesday. The beauty was wearing a sexy top with a pair of skintight jeans while playing a game of shuffleboard.

Anna’s update consisted of two photos that showed her from a side angle standing beside a shuffleboard table. A television and other pieces of furniture could be seen along the wall behind her.

Her pink top had thin shoulder straps and a plunging neckline that showed off plenty of her cleavage. It also laced up the center, giving it a feminine, but sexy, look. The bottom of the shirt did not quite meet the top of her jeans, showing off a bit of bare skin on her belly. Her jeans were distressed and hugged her every curve.

One picture saw Anna leaning against the table while running one hand through her hair. The pose showed off her ample chest and flat abs as she looked at something off to the side. Her long hair fell in waves down her back.

The second photo captured the 27-year-old beauty with a serious expression on her face while she looked at the camera. She flaunted her booty as she leaning forward and put both of her hands on the edge of the table. Her wavy hair was tossed over to one side, showing off her bare shoulder.

The beauty’s makeup looked flawless and included smoky eye shadow, thick lashes and eyeliner. She also wore a nude shade on her lips and a pale pink polish on her nails.

As she is known to do, the model cracked a joke in the caption while mentioning that a game of shuffleboard was her perfect date.

Anna’s 1.2 million followers raved over how stunning she looked.

“So beautiful and sexy,” said one admirer.

“You look so wonderful,” a second fan told Anna.

“You are way too hot to handle,” a third follower wrote.

“There’s no way I’d be able to concentrate on shuffleboard with you there,” joked a fourth admirer.

It is not surprising to think that Anna wearing a sexy outfit would probably break anyone’s concentration while trying to play a game. She has a body worthy of envy, and she does not mind showing it off. Judging from her Instagram page, she likes to show it off in bikinis, like the skimpy black two-piece she modeled earlier this month.