Russian Bombshell Anastasiya Kvitko Sizzles In Skintight Pants

Russian bombshell Anastasiya Kvitko is an ambassador for Bang Energy, an energy drink brand, and uses her curves to advertise the energy-boosting beverage. The Instagram sensation recently shared a short Instagram video in which she flaunted her curves in skintight pants while walking around and posing with an energy drink in her hand.

Throughout the video, Anastasiya has the can in her hand as she explores an outdoor area. The beauty is captured descending an escalator, as well as posing on a ledge overlooking a series of shops and palm trees. She even includes a close-up shot of the can, which is a “Heavenly Hazelnut” flavored high-protein coffee.

Anastasiya rocked a pair of skintight khaki pants that almost looked painted on. The pants clung to her ample derriere, curvaceous thighs, and had a slim fit all the way down her calves. She paired the pants with a crop top in the same fabric, showing off a bit of skin and flaunting her hourglass physique.

The Russian bombshell wore her long locks down in a sleek, straight style, and added a pair of sunglasses to accessorize. She wore a pair of slip-ons rather than heels, and strutted her stuff down a walkway area, thrilling her fans.

In the caption of the post, Anastasiya encouraged her fans to follow the creator of the drink she was promoting in the Instagram video. Her latest Instagram update wasn’t the first time that Anastasiya shared content focused on the energy beverage company.

The Russian babe’s fans loved the post, and the video racked up over 147,500 views within just 14 hours. It also received over 760 comments from her eager fans, who shared their thoughts on the sizzling content.

“You look amazing babe,” one fan said.

Another follower couldn’t quite believe how amazing the buxom bombshell looked in the clip, and commented “how the heck are you literally so perfect?!”

“I like anything on you you make everything look better,” one fan added.

Another follower simply said “you are very, very beautiful and attractive,” followed by a series of flame emoji.

Whether she’s rocking pants, mini dresses or bikinis, Anastasiya’s curves are on display in anything she wears. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, the Russian beauty shared a snap in which she rocked a white bodycon dress. She posed in front of a neutral backdrop that put all the focus on her curves, and the dress appeared to be struggling to contain her ample assets. The ensemble emphasized her hourglass physique and she looked smoking hot in the picture.