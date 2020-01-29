Rick Fox Opens Up About Kobe Bryant’s Death & False Rumors He Was Also On The Helicopter

It was initially rumored that Rick had also died in the crash that killed nine.

Rick Fox has opened up about the tragic death of his friend and former Lakers teammate Kobe Bryant. The actor spoke candidly about the events of January 26 while appearing on Inside the NBA on January 28, where he spoke out and how he found out about Kobe’s sudden death as rumors initially spread that he too was one of the passengers on the ill-fated helicopter that crashed on Sunday.

“This moment has been overwhelming for all of us, first and foremost for the families that were lost and whose lives have been turned upside down,” he said, per Entertainment Tonight, while remembering the basketball icon alongside Derek Fisher, Shaquille O’Neal (who’s been vocal about his struggles following the sad news), Dwyane Wade, Kenny Smith, Charles Barkley and Ernie Johnson.

“My family went through, in the midst of all this, something that I couldn’t imagine them experiencing,” the former Laker player turned actor continued, referring to his name becoming a trending topic on Twitter after a Facebook post went viral which inaccurately claimed that he was one of the people who had lost their lives in the crash.

Rick explained that one of his daughter’s “greatest fears is finding out that one of her parents has been lost through social media” as he shared that she heard the sad news that Kobe was a victim before she saw the false reports suggesting he too may have died.

.@RickFox discusses how Sunday’s inaccurate reports affected his family. pic.twitter.com/tynwNicB01 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) January 29, 2020

“She fortunately called me and we were just talking and crying about the news of Kobe,” Rick said, adding that he then started to get several calls from other people who he assumed wanted to speak to him about the basketball legend.

Not knowing that it was widely speculated on social media that he too was in the helicopter, Rick initially declined all the phone calls and didn’t read any messages that came through in order to be with his family at such a tragic time. His silence only intensified the rumors that he had also been involved in the crash.

Kobe and Gianna may your souls and the souls of the others who were with you Rest In Peace. My condolences and prayers go out to Kobe’s wife Vanessa, his daughters and the Bryant Family. I Love You Kobe and will miss you dearly. — Rick Fox (@RickFox) January 27, 2020

Rick eventually decided to answer the phone to basketball coach King Rice after he repeatedly called him to check on him.

“I answered and said, ‘Hey man, this is crazy about Kobe,’ and he just was bawling. He was like, ‘You’re alive!’ And I was like, ‘Well, yeah. What do you mean?’ And it was in that moment that my phone just started going, and my mom and my sister and my brother [were calling].”

Rick Fox with Kobe Bryant Jason Kempin / Getty Images for American Express

Rick then added that he’s “glad [the rumor] is over with” but added that “it was hard to deal with because it shook a lot of people in my life.”

Kobe was one of nine victims who passed away on Sunday after his helicopter crashed into the side of a mountain in Calabasas, California. Also on board was Kobe’s 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant, John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, Alyssa Altobelli, Sarah Chester, Payton Chester, Christina Mauser, and pilot Ara Zobayan.