‘The Conners’ Fans React To Dan’s Surprising Decision About His Lady Friend Louise

Fans had a mixed reaction to the Conner patriarch's romantic storyline.

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from The Conners episode “Mud Turtles, A Good Steak and One Man in a Tub.”

The Conners fans are reacting to Dan’s latest dating decision. On the most recent episode of the Roseanne spinoff, the Conner patriarch seemingly put the brakes on his already slow-moving relationship with Louise (Katey Sagal).

After Louise announced to Dan (John Goodman) that her band received an offer to go out on tour for several months, she told him she would be willing to turn it down if he was ready for a real relationship. When Dan hesitated, Louise got the hint and told him goodbye.

In the comments section to a clip of the scene posted to YouTube, fans didn’t hide their disappointment over the fact that they may never see Dan and Louise married with grandchildren.

“Damn. I [love] them together,” one fan wrote.

“Only 2 seasons of these 2 and already, they’re better than Dan and Roseanne,” another fan wrote. “And yes, I know I’m gonna get a ton of flack for this, but I don’t care, Louise is a better character and her and Dan play off each other so well.”

In the comments section to a post about The Conners on Sagal’s Instagram page, fans were more divided.

“Love you being on the show, but, feel the music and road calling for ya,” one fan wrote to the actress. “Dan is not ready, but you can maybe visit, when not on your own show!!!”

“Nope. I’m sorry,” another follower wrote to Sagal. “I adore you the other 99.99% of the time. I can’t get behind this. What they did to Roseanne was so wrong.”

What “they” did was kill off Roseanne Barr’s character after the actress was fired from her own series amid a 2018 Twitter scandal. Now it seems that some viewers would rather see Dan spend the rest of his life alone following the death of his wife of 40 years than find love again.

It was previously announced that Sagal will appear in more than half of the episodes this season on the ABC sitcom. That means there could still be room for her character to make a return to the show.

As for future seasons, producers of the ABC spinoff are currently deep in talks for a Season 3 renewal, according to Deadline. While the hit sitcom is a shoo-in to return, big questions remain: will Sagal be bumped up to a full-time cast member or remain a recurring guest star, or will viewers soon be saying goodbye to Louise for good?

The Conners airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on ABC.