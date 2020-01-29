‘Dancing With The Stars’ Tour Posts Iconic Photo During NYC Stop Featuring Hannah Brown

The Dancing with the Stars tour posted an iconic photo to Instagram during a stop in New York, where the group posed at one of the most visited theaters in the city. The performers were readying themselves for a sold-out performance featuring former The Bachelorette star, Hannah Brown.

The group gathered for what they called a traditional photo in the image’s caption, atop the marquee of Radio City Music Hall, one of the oldest and most glamorous concert venues in the city that never sleeps. The theater is a regular stop on the show’s yearly tour when it plays New York City.

Braving the winter chill, the performers in the image include pros Val Chmerkovskiy, Jenna Johnson, Lindsay Arnold, Alan Bersten, Witney Carson, Sasha Farber, Emma Slater, Gleb Savchenko, Brandon Armstrong, Pasha Pashkov and Daniella Karagach.

Also included in the pic were Hannah Brown and The Office star Kate Flannery, who joined the pros for the special show. The Radio City Music Hall appearance was the only one that mirrorball winner Hannah would perform in on the tour.

Kate has been and will remain on the road with the group of pros for the remainder of the tour, opting out of only a handful of dates.

In the sequence of two images, the pros first stood in the corner of the marquee, which faces 50th Street and is just a few hundred yards away from Rockefeller Center. The group’s legs were covered by the top of the sign as they huddled together for the photo. In the second image, the performers stood facing Sixth Avenue, located in Midtown, Manhattan and they could be seen from head to toe.

A surprise addition to the photo is ABC Chief Meteorologist Ginger Zee, who appeared on Dancing with the Stars in Season 22. She is pictured between Jenna Johnson and Alan Bersten. During her time on the reality dance competition series, Ginger was partnered with Val Chmerkovskiy and came in third place.

In a separate post, Ginger stated she would take the stage with her DWTS family during their New York stop, revealing it was an “honor” to dance with Val once again.

Fans of the dancers and the series loved the image and shared their feelings regarding the dancers, show, and tour in the comments section of the post.

“Great show! I think it is the best one so far, so interactive with the audience!” shared one fan who attended a previous tour stop.

“One of these days I’ll make it to Radio City to see this outstanding show. I have seen this tour for five years, and I wish I could have seen the beautiful and talented winner Hannah Brown. Enjoy and have fun, all of you the show is incredible and the cast is inspiring, fun, talented and creative,” shared a second admirer of the pros.

The DWTS Live Tour will remain on the road until April 7, where the group will make its final stop in Portland, Oregon.