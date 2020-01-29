Brittany Aldean Reveals 17-Pound Post Baby Weight Loss In A Bikini

Jason Aldean's wife stunned in a bikini at the beach as she revealed how she dropped 17-pounds.

Brittany Aldean revealed her 17-pound weight loss in a bikini as she hit the beach this week. The former American Idol contestant, who’s married to country singer Jason Aldean, slipped into her swimwear for a new beach shoot just less than a year after she welcomed her second child into the world.

The beauty – who previously gave her 1.5 million followers a peek at her weight loss last year – stunned in the beach snaps as she opened up about how she dropped the pounds thanks to the South Beach Diet.

In the bikini photos, which can be seen via The Daily Mail, the 31-year-old star and mom of two proudly showed off her post-baby body as she flashed some skin in a pastel colored two-piece.

Her fun bikini look was predominantly lilac but featured light pink and white stripes across her chest as she sported a crop-top style bikini top with thin straps across her shoulders.

She teamed that with matching bikini bottoms that were high-waisted and sat just below her bellybutton with the same striped design along her hips.

For one snap, Brittany posed with her left hand on her hip and her right hand on her head as she let her long blond hair down to flow in the breeze. The beauty stood proudly on the sand with the ocean water behind her.

She proudly showed off her huge engagement ring from the “Dirt Road Anthem” singer during the shoot, as well as accessorizing with several gold bracelets on her left wrist.

Brittany was also photographed splashing around in the shallow water with a big smile on her face.

The photo shoot was part of her collaboration with South Beach Diet, which is a favorite of other stars including Jessie James Decker who previously credited the plan for helping her to lose 25-pounds.

Brittany spoke out about dropping the pounds after she and Jason welcomed their two children, 2-year-old son Memphis and 11-month-old daughter Navy, into the world. She also opened up about how she initially suffered with postpartum depression.

“I gained 40 lbs with both of my children and it took me a lot longer to start feeling myself after my second [child],” the singer shared.

“I felt really down. Eventually I came to a point where I knew that I just had to take charge,” she added.

Brittany also spoke about now feeling body confident enough to pose in a bikini at the beach.

“This shoot was so much fun because I felt comfortable in my skin again!” the star revealed, as she added that her diet being keto-friendly also helped her to lose the weight.

“The new keto-friendly South Beach Diet just launched and I love it!” Brittany shared, noting that “it provides all the benefits of keto without being so strict.”