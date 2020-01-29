Blond Bombshell Daniella Chavez Pulls Down Daisy Dukes While Sunning On The Beach

Model Daniella Chavez heated up Instagram on Wednesday with a sexy new photo that saw her pulling down her Daisy Dukes while spending time on the beach.

The beauty was scantily clad in a black string bikini and the picture captured her just as she slipped the skimpy shorts over her hips. Under the shorts she wore tiny black bikini. The top was revealing — showing off more of her breasts that what it covered up. The bottoms were equally skimpy, amounting to nothing more than a small piece of fabric with strings tied around her waist.

Daniella arched her back while pulling down her shorts, showing off her hourglass shape and her flat abs. The pose also accentuated the curve of her hip. The stunner’s bronze skin glowed in the sunlight. She had a sultry expression on her face as she closed her eyes while lowering her shorts.

According to the geotag for the post, the 35-year-old was at Miami Beach when the photo was taken. She was standing on the sand, and the photo showed her body from the thighs up. The ocean, as well as other beachgoers, was in the distance.

The bombshell’s hair was pulled up in a high ponytail with part of her long bangs hanging down the side of her face. Her makeup included bronze eye shadow and thick lashes. She wore a pink shade on her lips and a pale pink polish on her long nails.

The caption for the post was written in Spanish but a translation from Google Translate revealed that she said was spending a day at the beach.

Judging from the comments, her fans were thrilled with the snap. Many left behind flame and heart emojis. Other responses were written in Spanish, but some of Daniella’s English-speaking followers weighed in with what their opinions of the picture.

“Without a doubt the most beautiful woman on Instagram hands down nobody comes even close,” said one admirer.

“Wonderful and unforgettable,” a second fan wrote.

“Outstanding beauty and elegance,” commented a third fan.

“You are so Beautiful,” a fourth follower told the beauty.

When Daniella is not flaunting her curves in a bikini on Instagram, she is usually wearing something seductive that hugs her figure, like the black leather dress she wore earlier in the month.

While her content might not be for everyone, the model seems to know exactly what her 12.7 million followers like to see.