Lea Michele Sizzles At The Beach In A Skimpy Black Bikini

Lea stunned as she slipped into her tiny two-piece.

Former Glee star Lea Michele stunned in two snaps posted to her Instagram account this week as she asked her fans to choose between the beach or the snowy mountains. The beauty proudly showed off her flawless body in a black bikini in the first shot of the two-photo upload on January 28 as she posed for the camera during a past trip to the beach.

Lea stood on the sand as she sipped from a coconut through a straw, while her fit and toned body was on full show in her dark swimwear.

The singer and actress showed off her seriously slim middle as she slipped into the bikini look, which featured a plunging black bikini top with thicker straps over both shoulders.

She paired that with bikini bottoms in the same color that sat well below her bellybutton to flash plenty of skin. The skimpy bottoms had two thin strings that Lea tied into bows over both of her hips.

The star — who’s also enjoyed starring roles in Scream Queens and the sitcom The Mayor — looked seriously stunning with plenty of green foliage behind her, including a large palm tree.

The second photo in the upload offered up a pretty stark contrast as it showed the brunette beauty all bundled up somewhere a lot less tropical.

In the second snap, Lea ditched the skimpy bikini for a little fur as she wrapped up warm in a black coat during a trip to somewhere a lot less sunny and a whole lot snowier.

The actress posed in front of some stunning scenery that was covered in snow. She had her hair scraped back away from her face and rocked a pair of aviator shades on her eyes.

In the caption, Lea asked her over 6 million followers to choose between #ThisOrThat when it came to if they prefer the warm or the cold weather.

While many made their choice in the comments section, others were clearly a little more distracted by the “Cannonball” singer’s flawless bikini body.

“And that’s how you wear a bikini,” one fan commented with an eye heart emoji.

“If I looked like you, then it would definitely be the beach,” another said.

The stunning hot to cold upload received more than 165,000 likes in the first 14 hours since she shared it to her account.

As The Inquisitr reported, Lea previously gave fans a peek at her bikini body in September when she shared a gorgeous photo of herself in a strapless two-piece as she cuddled up to her new husband Zandy Reich.

The couple is set to celebrate their first wedding anniversary this March.