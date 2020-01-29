‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap For Tuesday, January 29: Quinn Fumes After Eric Insists That Shauna Leaves

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Tuesday, January 28 features Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) who was struggling with her recent breakup. Her mother, Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang), defended Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton), per She Knows Soaps.

Brooke felt that Hope shouldn’t blame Liam. She blamed Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) for their breakup as she felt that the designer’s manipulation was the reason that their relationship failed. Hope did not agree. She caught Liam kissing Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood).

Brooke shared that she and Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) were also at war. She told her daughter about Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) who kissed while they were separated. Brooke was standing up to Quinn, just as Hope should stand up to Thomas.

The soap opera also featured Thomas visiting Steffy at the cliff house. She was just about to tell Liam the truth about the kiss that they had shared. But since Thomas was there, she could not say anything. Thomas admitted to Liam that he had urged Steffy to tell Liam about her feelings. He felt that Liam belonged with his sister and their daughter. Liam wasn’t buying his story and knew that Thomas’ real motive was to end up with Hope. Liam left.

After Liam was gone, Thomas turned to his sister. He couldn’t believe that she was about to confess. Steffy wanted to know if he was still obsessed with Hope, but Thomas denied it. He said that Steffy could have a life with Liam if she would just fight for him. Thomas just wanted Steffy to be happy.

Do you remember where @don_diamont and Scott Clifton are in this #BoldandBeautiful moment? Tell us your guesses for #TravelTuesday! pic.twitter.com/6eTNA4S1dk — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) January 21, 2020

Shauna advised Quinn not to overreact even though she was furious with Brooke. Shauna left after Eric Forrester (John McCook) entered the living room. Eric then told his wife that Shauna needed to leave. Quinn became irate but Eric remained firm. He was worried about Brooke and wanted Shauna to leave for their family’s sake. He also wanted Quinn to relay the news to her best friend.

After Eric left, Shauna returned. Quinn had to ask Shauna to leave. She tried to explain that it wasn’t her decision. Shauna understood and told her that she did not want to come between her and her husband. Quinn felt that Brooke was the problem and that she would deal with her.

Liam arrived at Spencer Publications. Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) sensed that his son was distracted and told him to move on with Steffy. Dollar Bill felt that Hope was only happy when she was in the middle of the crisis. He noted that Liam was the same way but that was hardly a reason to be with someone. Bill felt that Steffy was the woman for Liam because she grounds him.