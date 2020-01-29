Georgia Fowler Stuns In A Blue Bikini At The Beach

Georgia Fowler tantalized her Instagram fans earlier today with a new photo. She was seen posing in a blue bikini at the beach.

The model shared four photos in total, with the first showing her lying on a white beach towel. It was white with large line drawings of crabs and a fish. At the bottom, it read, “2020.” The item is available for sale by Fourth Street.

The bikini that Georgia wore was bright blue. The top had a classic triangle-cut, and her bottoms looked like they were thong-cut — the sides of her derriere were bare in the shot. She posed on her left side and propped up her head with her right hand. Meanwhile, she extended her left leg out and bent her right knee in. Georgia placed her hand on the side of her derriere and glanced at the camera with a smile on her face.

Her makeup was natural-looking if she wore any. At the least, it looked like she wore dark pink lipstick.

The stunner wore her hair pulled back into a bun or ponytail. She accessorized with a bracelet on her right wrist and a ring on her left pinky. Behind her were several rock formations.

It looked like the photo was taken on a cloudy day.

In addition, Georgia shared three photos that gave her followers a peek at her surroundings. One picture showed a nice beach scene with rocky cliffs and people playing in the ocean. Red-orange flowers could be seen in the foreground.

Another shot offered a dramatic look at the side of the cliffs. The rocks were white with hints of orange color and were abstract shapes.

The final photo was of a luxurious pool that jutted into the ocean.

The model’s followers took to the comments section with their compliments.

“A real life Mermaid!!!” exclaimed a supporter.

“Dad jokes Gio attacks again,” observed an admirer.

“Looks like a nice spot. Gorgeous pic,” wrote a fan.

“Omg is this bondi beach??” wondered a fourth Instagram user.

In addition, Georgia posted another bikini pic five days ago. This time, she was seen posing in a bright red ensemble. She stood with her back angled towards the camera. The beauty held the sides of her thighs and glanced back with a flirty smile. Her hair was slicked back into a low bun and she wore a pair of dark sunglasses. She stood next to a palm tree and green foliage completed the scene.