Daisy Keech Shows Off Cleavage In Green Swimsuit On Instagram

Daisy Keech has been on a roll for about a week, as she shares tons of swimsuit pics to tantalize her Instagram fans. And today, she posted another update where she flaunted her cleavage in a green swimsuit.

The blonde wore a one-piece swimsuit in the shot. It had a low scoop neckline that reached an inch or so below her cleavage. It hugged her chest and left some of her curves on display. Plus, the ensemble had thin straps. Daisy also wore a pair of denim bottoms, which were high-waisted. Thanks to the crop of the photo, it was hard to tell if it was a pair of shorts or jeans.

She accessorized with a woven purse that she slung over her right shoulder. Moreover, her gold, circular charm necklaces were hard-to-miss.

The model was seen standing with her body facing the camera and playing with her hair with both of her hands. It looked like she was getting ready to wear her hair in a ponytail. She left her elbows out to the sides while giving a sultry gaze. Daisy looked into the distance to her left.

Her makeup consisted of heavy mascara, light eyeshadow, and light pink lipstick.

The backdrop was eye-catching. Daisy stood outside next to bright green shrubbery. Beyond that was a low stone wall. Furthermore, a palm tree blew in the wind. Bright blue ocean waters could be seen in the distance, with lighter blue skies with several low-lying, hazy clouds. The sun shone down on the landscape, although the beauty was standing in the shadows.

Daisy hasn’t shared her location with her fans, but she’s clearly somewhere tropical.

The sensation’s fans rushed to the comments section to leave their various messages.

“You are absolutely breathtaking,” gushed a supporter.

“When the water is cold you make it more [sic] hotter,” declared a follower.

“Honestly so inspirational,” gushed a fan.

Others responded to her captions.

“Live in the moment that was always my slogan,” expressed an admirer.

In addition, Daisy shared another swimsuit photo two days ago. She was seen rocking a mint bikini this time. The model was photographed from an eagle-eye point-of-view. She lay on a white lounge chair and raised her arm over her head.

Daisy wore her hair down and brushed towards her left shoulder. She adorned her locks with white and pink flowers. Her bikini top had a front-tie accent while her bottoms were tied together on her hips.