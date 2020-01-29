British Bombshell Bethany Lily April Peels Back Shirt To Leave Little To The Imagination In A Bra

British bombshell Bethany Lily April posted a new set of sizzling Instagram photos today. There were five photos in total, with four of them showing her peeling back her shirt. This revealed her lace bra, which left little to the imagination.

The Instagram images were all taken in the same location, likely within close succession to one another. The blonde sported a pink lace bra underneath a matching shirt. The shirt had a high crew neckline and short sleeves. It read “Baby” in a darker pink tone, and the lettering was embroidered. A small heart graphic could be seen to its right. Meanwhile, the bra was lacy with repeating heart designs throughout.

The bra was arguably too small, as it left little to the imagination. Not only that, her cleavage was on full display.

The first photo showed Bethany standing in what appeared to be a walk-in closet. She tugged at her jeans with her left hand and gave a sultry look. She pursed her lips, and her shirt was pulled over her chest.

The stunner wore her hair down in a heavy right part and wore some of her curls in front of both shoulders. Her makeup included glossy lipstick and shimmery eyeshadow.

The second photo was similar, except she pulled her hair back in a half-ponytail. Bethany placed her left thumb on her lower lips and gave another coy look.

In another photo, Bethany smiled with her hands on her jeans. The third image showed her giving a pout.

The sensation’s many followers headed to the comments section to rave about her good looks.

“Each picture shows a different facial expression right down to the last one with the innocent little grin,” observed a supporter.

“Pink is your color,” complimented an admirer.

“@bethanylilyaprilhaving hard time deciding which is my fav, but would say #3 because of your smile #ratpower #yearoftherat2020,” declared a fan.

Many people played the song lyrics game that the model suggested in the captions.

“Much I hate saying it, I know that’s Justin Bieber. As for my own song line: Baby it’s cold outside,” wrote a fourth Instagram user.

In addition, the beauty shared another risqué photo on January 16 that was all about her chest. This time, she showed off her assets in a button-up shirt. In the captions, she joked about her “wardrobe malfunction” and that passers by of her photo shoot got an eyeful. She wore a matching, dark red outfit with buttons down the front.