‘House Of The Dragon’: Casting Call Allegedly Announced As Familiar Targaryens Are Required

A potential 'House of the Dragon' casting call for several key Targaryens has been announced.

A new casting call sees Targaryens required for HBO‘s next epic fantasy series, House of the Dragon, according to Screen Rant. And for those that have read the books, the names of the characters required will be very familiar.

For fans of HBO’s Game of Thrones, it has been a tumultuous ride since the final season aired last year. At first, HBO announced a pile of potential spinoff series and a pilot for one in particular. This pilot was filmed and saw Australian actress Naomi Watts at the helm. However, this series was not to be, and HBO ended up canceling it.

Then, a new announcement was made, confirming a new spinoff series had been greenlit. Called House of the Dragon, it would follow the story told in George R. R. Martin’s book, Fire & Ice.

Since then, not a lot of news has arrived regarding the next Game of Thrones series. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, a potential premiere date might have been announced. During the recent 2020 Television Critics Association (TCA) Winter Press Tour, HBO’s President of Programming, Casey Bloys, revealed that the new series could premiere sometime in 2022.

Now, a potential casting call has shed some light on the characters involved in House of the Dragon, according to Screen Rant.

The call-out announcement was made by Knight Edge Media, who revealed that they had “learned that a casting call has gone out” regarding the new series. While this makes it merely a rumor and not a confirmed casting call, the outlet did provide further details regarding the alleged casting call. The details of which are below.

Aegon Targaryen

20s, Caucasian Male. Married his two sisters VISENYA and RHAENYS. Withdrawn, quiet, pious. Harsh with those who defy him. Riding the dragon Balerion. LEAD.

Visenya Targaryen

20s, Caucasian Female. Older sister and wife of King AEGON TARGARYEN. A voluptuous, stern, serious, and unforgiving woman. Riding the dragon Vhagar. LEAD.

Rhaenys Targaryen

20s, Caucasian Female. Youngest sister of King AEGON TARGARYEN. Kindhearted, graceful, playful, curious, impulsive, and given to flights of fancy, with a mischievous aspect to her personality. Riding the dragon Meraxes. LEAD.

As can be seen from the description, these three roles are all Targaryens — which is no surprise, considering the source material for the series. In addition, if the news is correct, these characters are all lead roles, which should help fans of the book on which it is based, narrow down the plotlines.

Of course, fans will have to take this news with a grain of salt and wait for an official from HBO. However, in the meantime, they can get busy reading up on these characters.