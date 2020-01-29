‘The Young And The Restless’ Star Eric Braeden Teases Major Spoilers

The Young and the Restless star Eric Braeden, who plays Victor Newman on the soap, thrilled viewers when he tweeted recently about upcoming storylines featuring significant players.

For months now, fans have lamented the fact that veterans like Braeden, Doug Davidson (Paul Williams), and Melody Thomas Scott (Nikki Newman) haven’t been featured in the so-called front burner storylines. The Victor actor teased that all that might change in the coming weeks, though, which should be great for the upcoming February sweeps season.

“Lot of interesting stuff coming up on Y&R involving a cast of known characters including yours truly!” tweeted Braeden.

More than 2,000 fans expressed their approval with the message by hitting the like button, and many also retweeted or left comments.

“Can’t wait. Is it wrong to add ‘it’s about time?’ Y&R has been the only soap I watch for lo her than I care to admit. I hope all the changes are good changes!!!!” one excited fan exclaimed.

“I can’t wait. I love watching Victor putting people in their place. ‘You got that, Punk! ‘ OMG, my favorite line,” gushed another happy viewer.

“Sweetness. Looking forward to seeing you in a good storyline. Who else will be in your interesting storyline? #DoTell,” coaxed a third follower, and the soap opera great answered back.

“Can’t tell,” teased Braeden.

“Yeah, Eric. We know your anniversary episodes are coming up soon! So excited to see them! You deserve a whole year of episodes!” a fourth fan noted.

Right now on the soap, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) is planning Newman Enterprises’ 50th-anniversary gala. The timing also coincides with Eric’s 40th anniversary as Victor on the sudser. Nikki noted that she hopes to focus on Victor that evening, and it sounds like it has the makings of a wonderful milestone moment for the actor and his on-screen alter ego.

Although Braeden did not reveal any more details, Paul will be on screen for at least three episodes around the anniversary time, The Inquisitr previously reported.

As for what Victor will do, lately, he’s been investigating Amanda Sinclair (Mishael Morgan). Plus, he’s not pleased with Billy (Jason Thompson) leaving Victoria (Amelia Heinle). Finally, Nikki found a baby at Christmas. It seems like there is a chance that the baby and her mother are somehow related to whatever Adam (Mark Grossman) and Chance (Donny Boaz) did back when Adam lived there as Spider before he remembered who he is and returned from being presumed dead.