‘Game Of Thrones’: George R. R. Martin Tells Fans They Know ‘An Ending’ But Not ‘The Ending’

Author of the A Song of Ice and Fires series, George R. R. Martin, has just dropped some major hints about how his books will end, according to Esquire.

For those that were disappointed with how HBO’s Game of Thrones ended, there is always the hope that the book series on which it is based will be entirely different. Already, book fans know that there is a pile of characters that were changed or dropped entirely from the TV series, so the promise is there, at least, that there will be some surprises.

According to Martin, during an interview with German publication, Welt, which was translated by Esquire, fans may think they know the ending but it could change with his telling.

“People know an ending — but not the ending,” Martin explained.

“The makers of the TV show had overtaken me, which I didn’t expect”

Previously, according to NME, Martin has said that he has no intention of changing the way his version of the story will end — regardless of public opinion. This means that the storyline that saw Brandon Stark (Isaac Hempstead Wright) become the ruler of most of Westeros, could remain the same in the book version. It could also mean that Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) will continue in her descent into madness as witnessed in the final season of the TV series.

However, there are still plenty of places to explore regarding characters who didn’t appear in the TV series. So, even if Martin does keep some major plotlines, there are still bound to be plenty of surprises left.

However, readers will have to wait until the next book comes out in order to find out more and, considering the last book was published in 2011, it could be quite some wait still before readers will know how Martin’s version ends. Since the publication of the last book, several deadlines and a pile of potential publishing dates have come and gone as Martin lags in completing the next book in the series.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Martin also revealed in the same interview that HBO executives were in discussions with the Game of Thrones showrunners, David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, to complete the TV series with a trio of movies rather than the much-maligned eighth season.

Season 8 was the final season of HBO’s Game of Thrones. HBO is currently in production on a prequel series set in the same universe called House of the Dragon. As yet, no premiere date for this new series has been announced.