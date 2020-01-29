Kelly Rowland Looks Smoking Hot In A Sports Bra & Leggings

Former Destiny’s Child member Kelly Rowland has been flexing her creative muscles in a pursuit that has nothing to do with the music industry lately. The singer has worked on several collaborations with Kate Hudson’s activewear brand, Fabletics, and she has been sharing some of the latest pieces in her collaboration collection with her 9.7 million Instagram followers.

In her latest Instagram update, Kelly tantalized her fans with a sexy snap that flaunted her toned physique. The bombshell posed in front of a neutral wall that had a bit of texture to it, and allowed her incredible body to be the focal point of the shot. Kelly rocked a deep brown sports bra with eye-catching seaming, including stitches that went across the cups, as well as a seam that went up the middle of the top. The bra featured straps crafted from a shiny material, and a thick band at the bottom. The look flaunted just a hint of cleavage, and Kelly wore no shirt over top of it, allowing her toned stomach to be on display as well.

Kelly paired the sports bra with some high-waisted leggings in a dark chocolate brown shade. The leggings clung to every inch of Kelly’s curves and highlighted her hourglass physique. She posed with her hips slightly cocked, and raised her arms above her head. Her body looked lean and toned in the gorgeous pose, and she gazed off into the distance. Kelly left her shoes behind for the shot, but she did have on a pair of earrings and a bracelet.

Kelly’s fans couldn’t get enough of the smoking hot update in which Kelly promoted her latest collaboration line, and the post received over 109,800 likes within just nine hours. The picture also racked up 790 comments from her eager fans, who took to the comment section to shower her with praise and compliments.

“Flawless,” one fan said, followed by a purple heart emoji.

Another fan couldn’t handle Kelly’s toned physique, and said “I need your abs! You look good girl.”

“Man I need this in my life. The colors are [fire emoji],” another fan added.

One fan kept things simple and merely said “gorgeous.”

Kelly has been showing off many of the pieces from her latest collection on Instagram. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, the bombshell showed off a stunning ensemble as well as her fitness level in a sizzling double Instagram update. In the photos, Kelly rocked a matching burgundy top and leggings set as she did some pilates moves.