Blond Bombshell Laci Kay Somers Sizzles In Scandalous Swimsuit That Covers Barely Anything

Buxom blond Instagram sensation Laci Kay Somers tantalized her 10.7 million Instagram followers with a smoking hot double update that showcased her curves. The blond bombshell rocked a black swimsuit that covered barely anything at all and flaunted her hourglass physique.

In the first snap, Laci posed in front of a vibrant turquoise backdrop. The stark black of her swimsuit contrasted against the bright wall, and the scandalous swimsuit left little to the imagination. The swimsuit was cut high over her hips, elongating her legs and emphasizing her hourglass shape. The suit featured a sweetheart neckline that flaunted an ample amount of cleavage, and straps that Laci tugged away from her shoulders seductively.

Though the overall shape of the swimsuit wasn’t too scandalous, the ensemble was made a whole lot skimpier since the suit wasn’t crafted from solid material. Instead, the piece consisted of several straps of black fabric that crossed over her curves, showing off her toned stomach, almost all of her ample assets and much more.

Laci’s long blond locks tumbled down her shoulders in voluminous curls and she had a nude gloss on her lips, emphasizing her plump pout. She finished off the post with a second snap in which she switched up the pose just a bit. In the second sexy shot, Laci tilted her head to the side and allowed the straps to stay on her shoulders. Instead, she tugged at the straps near her hips, exposing more of her skin there.

In the caption of the post, Laci directed her Instagram followers to her YouTube channel, where she recently added a video featuring even more skimpy bikinis. Her fans couldn’t get enough of the sizzling update, and the post received over 204,800 likes within just nine hours. Many of her fans took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the look.

“You drive me crazy,” one fan said, followed by a series of flame emoji.

“Brilliant pictures of a brilliant woman, once more…” another fan added.

“So pretty, and your body is simply wonderful, cant get enough of you,” one follower said.

Another fan showered her with praise and heart emoji, and commented “you are incredible, simply a dream woman.”

Laci frequently thrills her Instagram fans with looks that showcase her curves. Earlier this month, as The Inquisitr reported, Laci mixed things up by sharing a snap in which she rocked low-hanging blue sweatpants. Though sweatpants may not seem like the sexiest article of clothing, Laci allowed her black thong to peek out of the waistband of her sweats, and paired the looser-fitting bottoms with a tight black sports bra that flaunted some serious cleavage.