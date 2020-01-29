Kate Beckinsale Flaunts Toned Legs & Battles Bulldog In Hilarious Instagram Video

Actress Kate Beckinsale delighted her 3.9 million Instagram followers with a hilarious video in which she captured some of her crazy exploits. The British bombshell often flaunts her sense of humor on her Instagram page, in addition to flaunting her enviable physique, and her latest update managed to do both.

In the video, Kate rocked a pair of sexy tight black leggings and black high-heeled knee-high boots. The beauty sat on a comfortable-looking white armchair, in a relatively plain space with a wood-framed window behind her. A small ottoman with a tray, books, and flowers was visible to her left, and Kate was snuggling an adorable white bunny in the clip. The brunette bombshell had her long locks up in a messy bun as she sprawled out on the armchair.

When the video started, a small black French bulldog was attaching himself a bit too passionately to Kate’s leg. The beauty eventually managed to shake him off, and she pulled her legs up out of reach. She posed with her legs up in the air as she held the small bunny close to her face, and sternly told the dog that “that’s how it is now.”

It’s not the first time that Kate had attempted to elude the adorable and amorous French bulldog. She shared a short Instagram video back in November 2019 in which she sat in a salon chair with her legs up while the bulldog attempted to get closer to her.

Kate looked naturally flawless in the silly video, and appeared to be wearing minimal makeup. She had a dark polish on her nails and paired the simple black leggings with a plain, oversized white t-shirt that fell down off one shoulder for an effortlessly chic look.

The brunette bombshell’s fans couldn’t get enough of the video update, and the post received over 579,200 likes within just four hours. Many of her fans took to the comment section to share their thoughts on her cheeky update.

“I love the look you give the camera right before you get the dog off of your leg! This is cracking me up!” one fan commented.

Another fan said “to be completely frank, you can’t blame him” in reference to the dog.

“You have a wonderful sense of humor!” another follower added.

One fan showered Kate with compliments and said “Hi Kate! Love all of your work and you’re seriously one of the most talented actresses out there. Hope you have a wonderful day.”

Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Kate tantalized her followers with another video. In that particular update, the brunette beauty rocked a plunging jumpsuit and gave a little shimmy in the ensemble to thrill her fans.