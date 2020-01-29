Sara Underwood Celebrates ‘Cabinland’ Funding In Adorable Snap With Her Partner, Jacob Witzling

Former Playboy Playmate of the Year Sara Underwood shared a sweet moment with her 9.3 million Instagram followers as she celebrated a major milestone in her personal journey.

Fans who have been following the blond bombshell on Instagram for a while will know that she has been making her home in the forests of Washington with her partner, Jacob Witzling, by her side, working on their Cabinland project. Recently, Sara started a fundraiser to find the money to film episode three of the series documenting their adventure, and they managed to raise the funds needed in just five days, as Sara mentioned in the caption of the post.

In the picture that Sara paired with the heartfelt caption thanking her fans and filling them in on the next steps in the project, Sara and Jacob shared a joyful moment in front of their truck bed cabin. Though the blond beauty has made her home base in a stunning diamond-shaped cabin with a moss-covered roof, which she has featured countless times on her Instagram page, she and Jacob also have a small portable cabin that is built on a truck bed.

The truck cabin was in the background, parked on a stretch of dry grass with colorful trees visible in the background. Sara rocked a pair of figure-hugging jeans and a cozy-looking knit sweater that draped over her ample curves. She finished off the casual look with a pair of sneakers, and her her blond hair in a playful half-up style that incorporated pigtails. Jacob likewise rocked a casual outfit with a green t-shirt and brown pants, and he flashed a huge smile at Sara as he twirled her around in celebration.

Sara’s fans loved the celebratory post, and the Instagram update received over 35,300 likes within just seven hours. Many of Sara’s followers took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the project.

“Can’t wait to watch episode 3!” one fan commented.

“Y’all are a beautiful and inspiring couple! Keep it up!” another follower said, followed by a series of emoji.

“Sweet pic beautiful. Congratulations to the both of you,” another fan said.

“Can’t wait to see the next episode. They are inspiring!” one fan added.

While Sara occasionally shares sweet snaps that feature Jacob, the blond bombshell primarily updates her Instagram page with sizzling shots that showcase her insane curves. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Sara posted a picture that flaunted her ample assets in a thong bikini on a trip to Utah.