Gabby Epstein Steps Out On A Balcony In Lacy White Lingerie & Garter Belt, Flaunts Her Perky Booty

Gabby Epstein cranked up the heat on Instagram when she shared four suggestive pics of herself wearing lacy white lingerie while standing on a balcony.

For the photo, Gabby rocked a frilly ensemble by Fashion Nova that left plenty of her taut midriff exposed. The experienced model changed her pose for every snapshot, ensuring she gave her admirers a visual of her outfit from every angle. Two pics showed her from the front, and the other two showed her backside, her curvy booty looked extra perky. Unfortunately for her followers, Gabby didn’t showcase her cleavage in this post, but she did flaunt her incredibly toned legs.

She opted to go out onto the balcony barefoot and without any stockings or tights, leaving her garter straps to hang loose. Her golden mane of voluminous locks also cascaded down her backside in natural waves.

The blonde sported a light application of makeup, just enough to highlight her natural beauty. The most eye-catching feature on her pixie-like features was her plump lips, filled in with pink lipstick that made her mouth look utterly kissable. She also had a little bit of blush dusted across her cheeks.

Within five hours, the goddess’s images accumulated more than 46,800 likes and over 500 comments. Gabby’s many admirers were happy to let her know how hot they found her photos. A few folks also responded with their favorite breakfast foods since she posed the question in her caption. Many said that they enjoyed oatmeal, scrambled eggs, and toast first thing in the morning.

Even Spider-Man star Tom Holland was impressed with her outfit, as he was one of many that liked her share.

“Absolutely gorgeous Gabby. You’ve outdone yourself. I have a breakfast bowl every morning at 6:45am,” stated one person, adding several flame, sparkling heart, and heart eyes emoji to their comment.

“Absolute perfection! You are so gorgeous,” said another user.

“OH MY GOOD LORD! WOW!” wrote a third fan.

“Wow you’re looking sooo sooo beautiful Gabby,” mentioned a fourth admirer.

The babe didn’t indicate where the photo had been taken, but it appeared to be in a large and gorgeous home in a picturesque area. A well-maintained inground pool and palm trees were visible in the background of each shot.

Gabby enjoys tempting her followers with her bold and sexy looks. Recently, she modeled a black chain bikini by Oh Polly for an impromptu beach day. Fans went wild over the shots, and the post earned more than 89,000 likes.