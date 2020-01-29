NBA Rumors: Gordon Hayward Would Be The Key To Celtics’ Acquisition Of Kevin Love Via Trade

Though Kawhi Leonard is already playing in the Western Conference, the Boston Celtics‘ road to the 2020 NBA Finals isn’t expected to be easy, especially with the emergence of numerous powerhouse teams like the Milwaukee Bucks and the Philadelphia 76ers in the Eastern Conference. The Celtics may be currently establishing an impressive performance in the 2019-20 NBA season, but most people believe that they should strongly consider upgrading their roster in order to have a better chance of fully dominating the Eastern Conference and winning the NBA championship title. One of the potential trade targets for the Celtics before the 2020 February NBA trade deadline is Kevin Love of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

In a recent article, Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report gave a list of trade deadline targets who could swing the 2020 NBA Playoffs. For the Celtics, Swartz believes that trading for Love would immediately address their lack of size and give them someone who could match up against Joel Embiid and Al Horford of the Sixers, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez of the Bucks, Myles Turner and Domantas Sabonis of the Pacers, and Marc Gasol and Serge Ibaka of the Toronto Raptors.

However, though the Celtics have a plethora of interesting assets including young players and future draft picks that can convince the Cavaliers to make a deal, they will still be needing to part ways with at least one of their core players to bring Love to Boston. To match Love’s $28.9 million salary for the 2019-20 NBA season, Swartz suggested that the Celtics should include Gordon Hayward in the trade package that will be offered to the Cavaliers.

“A trade for Love’s $28.9 million salary would likely mean moving Gordon Hayward, either directly to Cleveland or elsewhere in a three-team trade. While losing Hayward would hurt, the Celtics might need to send him to the bench come playoff time anyway with so many talented opposing big men to guard. A starting unit of Walker, Brown, Tatum, Love and Theis would pack plenty of shooting, playmaking, rebounding and now size, which is perhaps Boston’s issue heading into the postseason.”

Trading Hayward is undeniably a tough decision for the Celtics, especially now that he’s establishing a better performance compared to his first two years in Boston. However, it is something that the Celtics should consider if they believe that Love is the missing piece of their championship team. Love may have expressed his desire to finish the 2019-20 NBA season as a Cavalier but at this point in his NBA career, most people would definitely love to see him play for an NBA team that has a legitimate chance of contending for the NBA championship title.