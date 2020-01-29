Emily Simpson Looks Forward To Valentine’s Day With Husband Shane Amid ‘RHOC’ Season 15 Casting Rumors

Emily Simpson has showcased her marriage for two years on the show.

Emily Simpson and her husband, Shane Simpson, may have gone through relationship hardships throughout the recently aired 14th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County but ahead of production on the series’ upcoming 15th season, they appear to be in a great place in their marriage.

As rumors continue to swirl in regard to who will and won’t return to the Bravo reality series for its new episodes, Emily took to her Instagram and shared a photo of herself holding a “Happy Anniversary” book. In the caption, Emily revealed that she is looking forward to celebrating the upcoming Valentine’s Day holiday, which is also her and Shane’s 11th wedding anniversary, with her husband.

“Hey guys! So Valentine’s Day is right around the corner and it’s also our 11th wedding Anniversary!” Emily declared with her January 28 post, adding that she loves to give Shane “fun and meaningful gifts” on their anniversary.

While Emily doesn’t share a whole lot about her husband on her social media pages, she did share a very cute family photo of the two of them celebrating the Christmas holiday with their three kids, daughter Annabelle and twin sons Luke and Keller, and Emily’s two stepdaughters, Shelby and Chanel, who Shane shares with his first wife.

Emily and Shane’s marriage was tested during The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 as he attempted to study for the bar exam as she worked and raised their three kids and during the reunion, Emily admitted to mentioning the possibility of a divorce to him during filming. Luckily, after experiencing several relational challenges, the couple was able to get to a better place and continue on with their marriage.

While a Season 15 cast has yet to be established by Bravo, Emily recently sparked rumors of a potential exit as she celebrated her birthday with an over the top bash in Orange County. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Emily shared several photos of herself and her friends on Instagram and no current cast members of the show were seen. Instead, Emily enjoyed a night out with her non-reality star friends and former “housewife” Lizzie Rovsek.

“We are at my birthday party with all my girlfriends,” Emily declared in one of the videos shared to her Instagram Stories.

Following the report, Bravo exec Andy Cohen took to his Twitter page, where he confirmed that despite reports, he and his film crew had not yet begun production on the new episodes.