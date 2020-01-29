‘The Walking Dead’ Theory: Ezekiel’s Cancer Storyline Will Set Up Commonwealth Plot

Some fans suspect that Ezekiel will get medical assistance from the Commonwealth when Season 10 of 'The Walking Dead' returns.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses AMC’s The Walking Dead. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

In the first half of Season 10 of The Walking Dead, viewers discovered the heartbreaking news regarding Ezekiel’s (Khary Payton) health. However, a new fan theory now sees this cancer diagnosis as a way to segue into the expected and likely upcoming Commonwealth storyline, according to Uproxx.

In Episode 5 of the tenth season, Ezekiel revealed to Siddiq (Avi Nash) that he suspected he had thyroid cancer, a disease that ran in his family. He did not want treatment for it, nor official confirmation as he was certain this is what he had. And, with limited resources now so long after the initial outbreak, this cancer — which is normally quite curable — is a death sentence.

Fans, not wanting to deal with the oncoming demise of their favorite character have devised a fan theory that could actually work. As Uproxx points out, the Commonwealth is technologically advanced even this long into the zombie apocalypse. And, it is their community that might be able to assist with Ezekiel’s cancer.

While the Commonwealth has not really been introduced yet in the TV series, in the comic book version of The Walking Dead this community is starting to pop up at a similar point to what viewers are now witnessing in the TV series. Many viewers believe that Anne/Jadis’ (Pollyanna McIntosh) group and the one which Maggie Rhee (Lauren Cohan) left to join at Georgie’s (Jayne Atkinson) behest are divisions of the Commonwealth.

Already, we know that Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) was saved by Jadis’ group and she assumed his life would be saved, so the implication there is that the potentially treatable thyroid cancer would also within their realm of expertise.

Jackson Lee Davis / AMC

And, with Maggie set to return at some point, it could be the perfect time for the Commonwealth and their better medical help to be introduced. Maggie initially left with her son, Hershel, in order to find out more about Georgie’s community. If she were to return relatively soon in the second half of Season 10, she could potentially save Ezekiel’s life by sending him back to the Commonwealth for treatment.

Of course, viewers will just have to tune into further episodes of The Walking Dead in order to find out if this theory is true or not.

Season 10 of AMC’s The Walking Dead will return on February 23.