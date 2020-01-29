Plus-Size Ashley Alexiss Sizzles In Sheer Black Lingerie: ‘I’m Sorry I’m So Cranky’

Ashley Alexiss is looking good and feeling good in another smoking hot Instagram share. As those who follow the blond bombshell on social media know, Alexiss has never been shy when it comes to flaunting her killer curves for fans in a wide range of NSFW outfits that include lingerie, bikinis, bodycon dresses, and more. In her most recent update, the beauty stunned in another revealing number that showcased her famous figure.

The social media sensation did not specifically tag her location for her 2 million-plus followers but she appeared to be posing in a studio with a large wooden beam just behind her. Alexiss ran both hands through her long, blond locks, wearing them down and slightly waved in the black and white shot. The model looked down in the image but showed off her beautiful facial features with a gorgeous application of eyeliner and mascara.

While clad in some seriously sexy lingerie, Alexiss left very little to the imagination in a sheer black bodysuit that was high-cut, showing off her toned and tanned legs. Most of the outfit was netted and flaunted plenty of skin beneath it as well as lots of cleavage. In the caption of the image, she joked that she is in her “terrible 20’s,” which is why she is so cranky. The beauty also tagged her photographer in the caption.

The post has only been live on her page for a few short hours but it’s earned Alexiss a ton of attention, racking up over 15,000 likes in addition to well over 200 comments. Some of her followers took to the photo to let her know that she looks flawless while countless others raved over her amazing figure. A few more had no words and commented on the photo with various emoji including the flame and heart.

“I see nothing wrong, everything about you is perfect,” one fan commented, adding a heart emoji.

“It’s ok, everyone has then days. You are so fine still,” a second follower chimed in with a flame added to the end of the post.

“Face it u ve got so much potential, that s more than nice to see u as u are,” one more added.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that the smokeshow sizzled in another hot shot, that time in a swimsuit. In the caption, the model credited her line, Alexiss Swimwear, for the sexy suit that she was rocking that included a pair of tiny, royal blue bottoms as well as a loose-fitting top that dipped low into her chest, showing off plenty of cleavage for the camera. That post also earned rave reviews.