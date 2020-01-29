Chanel West Coast Looks Smoking Hot In Red Bikini Top And Fringe Jacket

Rapper and television personality Chanel West Coast shared a smoking hot red carpet ensemble with her 3.3 million Instagram followers recently. The pint-sized bombshell, whose signature laugh can be heard on the MTV show Ridiculousness, was one of the guests attending the Republic Records Grammy After Party this year. She gave her fans a peek at the evening by sharing a post that highlighted her wardrobe.

In the shot, Chanel posed in front of a black-and-white backdrop that featured the Republic Records logo in large type, as well as various other brand logos. The curvaceous queen was a burst of color against the backdrop with her red outfit. She kept things sexy by wearing a red bikini top as her top for the evening, and the triangle-style bikini flaunted some insane cleavage. Chanel paired the top with a figure-hugging skirt that likewise incorporated shades of the same color.

The stunner finished off the look with another statement piece — a black leather jacket that had a long red fringe detail along the sleeves and at the chest. Chanel also amped up her look with some bold accessories, including a pair of large hoop earrings and a chunky chain necklace. Her long brunette locks were pulled back in a sleek high ponytail, and she placed one hand on her hip while she flashed a hand gesture with the other. The rapper’s lips were slightly parted as she gave the camera a seductive and attitude-packed look.

Chanel’s fans couldn’t get enough of the sizzling snap, and the post racked up over 2,600 likes within just 14 minutes. The sexy shot also received over 80 comments within the same short time frame, and many of her admirers shared their thoughts on the ensemble she wore.

“Looking all kinds of stunning!” one fan commented, followed by a series of emoji including diamond emoji.

“You look so beautiful Chanel,” another added.

“Your Music got me lovin life and enjoying every minute of it!!!” said one follower, who appears to be a fan of Chanel’s tunes. “Much love and respect!!”

“That’s a beautiful woman killin it,” a fourth admirer said.

Chanel has been making some major style statements when it comes to attending Grammys parties and events. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, the bombshell shared an Instagram update that showcased another look she wore to a Grammys party. She wore a two-piece outfit that included a cropped tank and booty shorts. The look was bedazzled with sequins, and the rapper made the ensemble even sexier by adding a pair of thigh-high boots.