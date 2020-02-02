Richard Sherman’s net worth is estimated at $25 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. His San Francisco 49ers are set to face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV.

Obviously his stellar career as an NFL cornerback has paid off, thanks to his lucrative salaries playing for some of the biggest teams in the league. He has also racked up a number of endorsements from companies like BODYARMOR, Nike, Oberto, Beats by Dre, and T-Mobile.

Sherman played five years for the Stanford Cardinals before graduating in 2010 with a degree in communications. He spent his first three seasons as a running back before converting to a defensive back for the remainder of his college career. The Seattle Seahawks selected Sherman in the fifth round of the 2011 NFL Draft, 154th overall.

Sherman Became The Highest Paid Cornerback In The NFL In 2014

When Richard Sherman signed his contract extension with the Seahawks in 2014, he became the league’s highest-paid cornerback. As Sportscasting reports, the Seahawks and Sherman agreed to a $56 million deal, which included a $40 million guaranteed salary.

Richard Sherman Negotiated His $39.15 Million Contract With The 49ers Without An Agent

As CNBC reports, when Richard Sherman made the move to the San Francisco 49ers in 2018, he made the bold decision to negotiate his own deal. The decision to represent himself landed him a $39.15 million deal.

“One of the main reasons I had decided to represent myself in negotiations was because I knew it would be a big challenge, and I never shy away from a challenge,” he wrote in The Players’ Tribune. “But also, I wanted to be represented by somebody who was going to look out for my best interest and nothing else. So I thought, ‘Who better than me?'”

Sherman received a $3 million signing bonus when he joined the 49ers. The contract also stipulated that he’d get another $2 million bonus if he passed a physical before November 1, 2018. Sherman also said that he was set to make up to $13 million in 2018 as well.

Spotrac, a website that tracks professional athletes’ salaries, reports that Sherman will make $8 million this year and will take home $937,500 as a roster bonus. His workout bonus will be an additional $50,000. He also has a cap hit of almost $14 million and a dead cap value of $1 million.

While Sherman didn’t have an agent with him when he negotiated the 49ers deal, that doesn’t mean he didn’t have help. According to USA Today, his wife, Ashley, helped him land an annual $1 million Pro Bowl bonus by suggesting its inclusion in the deal.

He Has An Equity Stake In BODYARMOR

While the dollar amounts of some of Sherman’s endorsement deals haven’t been revealed, media outlets did divulge that he signed a deal with BODYARMOR in 2014 that gave him an equity stake in the company. In return, the cornerback appeared in the company’s social media marketing campaigns and their in-store advertising. According to SportsPro Media, he isn’t the first NFL star play to ink this type of endorsement contract as the brand had a similar promotional arrangement with now-retired Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski.

“I am very selective about the companies I partner with and I wanted to align with a brand that’s as innovative and competitive in its field as I am in mine,” said Sherman at the time. “My job is all about performing on the field and BODYARMOR helps me do that.”

With the 49ers heading to Super Bowl 2020, it will be interesting to see whether a win will lead to additional endorsements for Sherman.