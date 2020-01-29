Joe Biden Faces Criticism After Telling Voter To ‘Go Vote For Someone Else’

American activist and politician Ed Fallon broached the issue of climate change with Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden at an Iowa campaign event this week. The conversation ended with the former Vice President telling him to take his vote elsewhere, The Daily Caller reported.

“You need to go vote for somebody else, you’re not going to vote for me in the primary,” Biden said.

The interaction has drawn criticism on social media, most notably from fellow candidate Tom Steyer.

“This is no way to treat an Iowan,” Steyer tweeted before calling for action on climate change and accusing Biden of taking out his frustration on Fallon.

Steyer wasn’t the only one that took issue with Biden’s behavior.

“The political establishment does not give a f*ck about you,” wrote political organizer Jordan Uhl.

“Joe Biden is always snapping at reporters, telling voters how fat they are, and putting his hands on people because he’s in over his head,” wrote radio host and The Federalist contributor Jesse Kelly.

The clip comes not long after a clip of Biden snapping at CBS reporter Ed O’Keefe after being questioned about his recent feud with Bernie Sanders, who has been rising in the polls and threatening his frontrunner position.

Fox News reports that Fallon took to his website, BoldIowa.com, to provide his own account of the conversation. He called the interaction “shocking,” noting that Biden didn’t make an effort to address his concerns.

Fallon also highlighted that Biden “pushed and poked” him before grabbing him by the jacket to lecture him.

Biden in Iowa: "Go vote for someone else"

Biden has received frequent criticism for his tendency to get physical when interacting with people. Back in 2016, The Inquisitr reported that then-Republican nominee Donald Trump drew attention to Biden’s tendency to get touchy with women during his time as vice president in Barack Obama’s administration. Trump reportedly tweeted a video of the interactions to take the focus off of the many women who accused him of sexual assault at the time.

Biden also faced criticism Tuesday when it was reported that he said he wouldn’t commit to supporting a Sanders nomination. However, it was later clarified that he said he wasn’t sure if Sanders could unite the Democratic Party, per Associated Press.

“We have to unite,” Biden said on the campaign trail in Muscatine, Iowa. “I’m not going make judgments now. I just think that it depends upon how we treat one another between now and the time we have a nominee.”