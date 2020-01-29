‘Walking Dead’ Trailer Shows Hand Clawing Its Way Out Of The Ground And Viewers Wonder Who It Is

Many assume the hand belongs to a walker, however, the potential is there that it belongs to one of the living.

With Season 10 of The Walking Dead set to return in February, AMC has recently released a new trailer to get fans excited. Among the footage shown, a brief snippet of a hand clawing its way out of the ground has gotten everyone wondering who it belongs to.

As Fansided points out, with illness recently running rampant through the community of Alexandria, the potential is there that someone was not correctly put down and has reanimated. With all the confusion regarding the multiple deaths caused by contaminated drinking water, it is possible that someone was buried without being properly checked over. This could cause someone to reanimate and claw their way out of the ground in such a manner as seen in the clip for Season 10.

Besides this possible option, viewers have been suggesting it could be a much-loved character. Someone like Carl (Chandler Riggs), Jesus (Tom Payne), or even Glenn (Steven Yeun). However, considering these deaths happened quite some time ago, it seems highly unlikely they would just now be animating. And, in the case of Glenn, his brain would not be intact and reanimation would not even be possible

While many are assuming the hand belongs to a person who has reanimated after death, the official Walking Dead Twitter account for the comic book series posted a reply regarding the hand.

Who said they were dead? https://t.co/Jc8JzikK63 — The Walking Dead (@TheWalkingDead) January 26, 2020

The reply here indicates that perhaps the hand does not belong to a reanimated corpse but, instead, to a living human. As The Sun points out, the potential there is that maybe the Whisperers are somehow secretly digging their way into Alexandria in order to initiate a surprise attack. That would mean that this hand belongs to a Whisperer who has managed to avoid detection and dug their way under the walls of Alexandria in order to gain access. While it does seem highly unlikely that Alexandrians would not be patrolling their borders, it could be possible that Negan may have let this group know where the weak points were surrounding the community.

Of course, the only way to find out the truth regarding this mystery is to tune in to future episodes of The Walking Dead.

Viewers can view the clip below and make up their own minds regarding the mysterious hand.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the latest trailer might have also included Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) in a Whisperers mask and this has also led to speculation about this character ahead of the Season 10 return.

Season 10 of AMC’s The Walking Dead will return on February 23.