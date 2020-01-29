After First Claiming No Casualties, Pentagon Now Says 50 Soldiers Suffered Brain Injury In Iran Rocket Attack

The number of U.S. troops suffering traumatic brain injuries from the January 8 Iranian rocket attack has been revised upward for the third time.

For the third time since Donald Trump announced that United States troops suffered no casualties in the January 8 Iranian rocket attacks on bases used by the American military in Iraq, the Pentagon has revised the number of service members who did, in fact, suffer brain injuries. According to a CNN report, the Defense Department now says that 50 U.S. troops were diagnosed with traumatic brain injuries in the attack, with many still being treated for those injuries nearly three weeks later.

Iran launched the rocket assault in retaliation for the Trump-ordered killing of top Iranian military leader Qassem Soleimani on January 3. The Iranian general, believed to be the mastermind of Iran’s strategy of waging proxy wars through affiliated militia groups in the Middle East, was slain in a U.S. drone strike.

Only last Thursday, the Pentagon said that 34 troops had suffered traumatic brain injuries in the Iranian ballistic missile strikes. That number was up from 11, announced on January 16, eight days after the attacks.

But according the new report by CNN, on Tuesday, the Pentagon issued a statement revising last week’s total of traumatic brain injuries by 16 — to 50, “as of today,” according to military spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Thomas Campbell, as quoted by the cable network. Of those, 31 have returned to active duty, while 19 remain in treatment at various locations for the brain injuries.

Donald Trump speaks after the January 8 Iranian rocket attacks. Win McNamee / Getty Images

The total of 50 injured soldiers may not even be the final word, according to the Pentagon statement. CNN cited Pentagon officials who said that the number may increase again at some point. About 200 U.S. soldiers who were in the “blast zone” when the Iranian rockets hit have already been screened for symptoms of traumatic brain injuries, according to the CNN report.

When he was asked about the soldiers’ injuries last week, Trump told reporters that he did not consider them to be serious, and compared the traumatic brain injury symptoms to “headaches.”

But according to Retired Lieutenant General Mark Hertling, writing in a CNN op-ed, traumatic brain injuries (TBI) can lead to “brain cell atrophy, accelerated age-related neurological degeneration, development of PTSD, Parkinsons and Alzheimer’s disease.” In some cases, TBI symptoms can cause suicidal thoughts, leading soldiers who suffer the injuries to ultimately take their own lives.

Veterans of Foreign Wars, a national veterans organization, has demanded that Trump apologize for comparing TBI to “headaches.” National Commander William “Doc” Schmitz, called on Trump to help the VFW “educate Americans of the dangers TBI has on these heroes as they protect our great nation,” as quoted by CNN.