Olivia Jade Poses For A Sultry Instagram Picture In Front Of A Sign Reading, ‘I Am My Own Consultant’

Lori Loughlin's youngest daughter Olivia Jade showed off some red lips in her latest Instagram post.

Olivia Jade is making a comeback after her parents, Full House star Lori Loughlin and fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, were wrapped up in the massive and very public college admissions scandal. Most recently, she posted a sultry photo on Instagram in which she shoved off her toned figure and a bold red lip. She seemed to be sending a message by standing in front of a big sign reading, ‘I am my own consultant.’

In the photo, 20-year-old Olivia pouted her lips and and stared into the camera, showing off her 1.3 million subscribers. She wore a black tank top and some gold jewelry, her brown hair tied up on her head with a few loose pieces framing her face. The photo swiftly achieved over 100,000 likes on the platform.

Once it was discovered that Olivia and her sister Isabella allegedly got into college by illegitimate methods, both girls felt the heat of the backlash against their entire family. Olivia, in particular, experienced a huge hit to her career as she had previously been a successful YouTube blogger and social media star, sponsored by a number of big name beauty brands. After the news of the scandal broke, she was dropped by those major brands and attacked by hate comments on all her social media platforms. The hate was so intense she remained quite on social media for months and didn’t post a single video.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Olivia returned to YouTube on December 1 with a brief, four minute video. She explained that she had been very scared to return to the platform but greatly missed videos and felt a part of her was missing.

“I’m terrified to make this video and to come back. I know that I also want to start taking smaller steps in the right direction for people that have been DMing and asking me,” she said.

The video was not well received. It gained over 5 million views but had far more dislikes than likes. She boldly left the comment section open, which was filled with mostly hate comments. However, there was the occasional person pleading for forgiveness for Olivia.

“She’s so humbled. “Everything happens for a reason. Her personality really needed what happened because she is like a breath of fresh air now,” one person wrote.

Since then, the former YouTube star has posted one other video, a makeup tutorial. This video also received very mixed reviews showing that many are just not yet ready to welcome Olivia back to the platform.