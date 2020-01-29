Ariana Madix Shares Her Thoughts About Being Left Out Of The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast’s Girls Trip

The 'Vanderpump Rules' cast traveled to Utah earlier this month.

Was Ariana Madix offended when she learned that her Vanderpump Rules co-stars had gone on a trip without her?

During an interview on E!’s Pop of the Morning on Tuesdays, January 28, Madix was asked about where she stands with Lala Kent, Katie Maloney, Stassi Schroeder, and Brittany Cartwright after their girls trip to Utah.

“I don’t know. I mean, they’ve gone on a few trips that I’ve heard about via social media. I don’t know, they I guess just like to travel together,” Madix said, according to a clip shared on YouTube.

Earlier this month, Kent, Maloney, Schroeder, and Cartwright traveled to Utah, where both Kent and Maloney are from, to celebrate Maloney’s birthday with a winter getaway. However, despite the trip having what appeared to be a Vanderpump Rules theme, Madix and a couple of others, Kristen Doute and Scheana Shay, weren’t invited.

Despite the snub, Madix said that she didn’t feel upset or left out about her cast mates’ trip to Utah because they aren’t all that close.

“Um, I would feel left out I think if it was my best friend Logan going on a trip without me and me not knowing about it. They are my friends and I love them dearly but they are not, you know, my… I don’t feel left out,” Madix explained.

In addition to being left out of Kent, Maloney, Schroeder, and Cartwright’s girls trip, Madix was also recently left out of a music video performed by Kent and Shay for the Like a Boss film. As fans may have seen, the music video for Kent and Shay’s song of the same name was shared earlier this month and set at the restaurant where Shay works as a waitress and Kent used to work as a hostess, SUR Restaurant.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Shay opened up about Madix being left out of the taping of the music video during an appearance on NBC 4’s New York Live last week. At the time, Shay said that while Madix was asked to be involved in the taping of the fun project, she was unable to make the taping because she was in New York City tending to her Fancy AF Cocktails book tour with boyfriend Tom Sandoval.

“Ariana’s an amazing dancer and Lala and I are kind of on the same level. So we were like, ‘Well, it’s kind of better,'” Shay stated.