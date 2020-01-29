Niece Waidhofer Wears Racy Red Lingerie For Jaw-Dropping New Snap, Jokes About Starting A Cult

Brunette model Niece Waidhofer knows how to make her fans go wild. The bonafide hottie regularly wows her 1.3 million followers with scandalous snapshots of herself sporting racy lingerie, bikinis, and sometimes she even poses node.

On Tuesday evening, she set the internet ablaze yet again when she shared a saucy pic of herself wearing a red bra with matching panties and a garter belt. The outfit was adorned with several ring details and belt latches. Knowing her angles, the bombshell posed so that both her immense cleavage and enviable booty were visible.

She stood with her body positioned toward the camera and her face in profile. A full-length mirror behind her showed off her exquisite backside. With her hands clasped together beneath her bust, Niece gave it a slight lift, so her breasts threatened to pop out of her bra.

Her silky chestnut-colored locks hung down in a smooth curtain that almost reached her behind. To finalize the look, the vixen wore her trademark makeup that included a dramatic smoky eye and perfectly sculpted eyebrows.

In less than an hour, Niece’s post racked up over 20,000 likes and more than 500 comments. Fans were overwhelmed by the model’s beauty and immediately took to her comments section to lavish her in praise.

Not only did her admirers compliment her, but many of them responded to her hilarious caption. Niece may be best known for her statuesque figure, but she has also cultivated a loyal following thanks to her fantastic sense of humor and sharp wit. She enjoys teasing her followers and often responds to them.

“I accidentally started a cult meeting, how’s yalls day,” she wrote.

“These dudes act like your a** is the eye of Sauron or some sh*t,” joked one fan, referring to the main antagonist of The Lord of the Rings franchise.

Niece was quick with her witty comeback, responding, “one g-string to rule them all.”

“How can i join that cult? Is that a monthly payments or making some rituals?” asked another cheeky user.

“Sweet Jesus there is a goddess here,” complimented a third admirer, adding a fire emoji to their remark.

“Apparently I need to start going to church again,” added a fourth person.

Last week, the dark-haired beauty spent some time in Las Vegas, Nevada. She shared a sexy pic of herself posing on a balcony in a see-through top and itty-bitty undies. To make the photo even hotter, Niece playfully pulled down one of her bra cups.