Many Fans Believe ‘The Walking Dead’ Creator Didn’t Recently Reveal Cause Of Zombie Outbreak

Many viewers suspect that 'The Walking Dead' creator, Robert Kirkman, was merely trolling fans when it came to the cause of the zombie apocalypse.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses AMC’s The Walking Dead. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, The Walking Dead creator, Robert Kirkman, recently — and finally — revealed the cause of the zombie apocalypse in the comics and TV series. However, according to Digital Spy and their readers, this may not be the case and Kirkman is merely trolling fans.

On Twitter last week, Kirkman was asked by a fan “what caused the zombies?” They noted that, even though the comic book series had concluded, the cause of the outbreak was never revealed to readers. All along, the Walking Dead creator has stated that he would not be revealing the reason for the zombie apocalypse. When asked, he had previously said that there was no need and that the story was about the people and how they survived rather than why it happened. However, for whatever reason, this time when asked, Kirkman did give an answer.

“Space spore,” was his reply.

This response sent many giddy with excitement. For those who have always loved the moments spent at the CDC and the knowledge gained there, it was one step closer to finding out the entire truth about the situation.

Fans immediately started commenting on this answer and, as one viewer pointed out, it could be the reason behind Wang Chung’s song, “Space Junk,” being used in both the pilot episode and the one that showed Rick Grime’s (Andrew Lincoln) departure in Season 9 of the TV series.

AMC

However, others were more skeptical. Both Robert Kirkman and AMC’s chief content officer for The Walking Dead, Scott Gimple, have been known to say certain things that are not at all true or merely an exaggeration on the truth when it comes to teasers for the series.

When Digital Spy did a survey on the matter, questioning whether space spore really did cause the zombie apocalypse in The Walking Dead, more than 1,000 people responded. And, according to 77 percent of them, Kirkman was not telling the truth regarding the cause of the outbreak.

While this survey involves a small percentage of viewers, it is a sentiment that was also vocal on Twitter and across social media immediately after Kirkman’s reply.

“Haha, think he’s trolling,” said one Twitter user. “He’s never said and it wasn’t in the comic.”

Another fan also noted that George Romero, famous for reinventing the zombie genre, also said that his zombies were a result of “space spores,” indicating that Kirkman was merely parroting what Romero had said.

Of course, viewers will just have to tune into further episodes of the TV series in order to find out whether Kirkman was trolling or not.

Season 10 of AMC’s The Walking Dead will return on February 23.