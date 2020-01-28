‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Ariana Madix Reveals What’s Changed In Her Relationship With Tom Sandoval

Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval went through life changes in 2019.

Ariana Madix spoke about the evolution of her relationship with boyfriend Tom Sandoval on E!’s Pop of the Morning on Tuesday, January 28.

Ahead of tonight’s new episode of Season 8, Madix was asked how her relationship with Sandoval, who she began dating after the second season of the Bravo reality show, had changed over the past year.

“We’ve been living together for many years. So, living together hasn’t been a big change. But living together in a space we actually love has been huge,” Madix explained, according to a video shared on YouTube.

“And now being authors and feeling like we’re moving forward in life, that, I feel like, has been the biggest change for us,” she continued.

Although Madix and Sandoval have been growing together, Madix still doesn’t have any plans to tie the knot with her longtime partner and told the hosts of the talk show that if she hasn’t changed her mind yet about passing on a wedding, she doesn’t believe she ever will.

Madix then said that she likes her weddings like she likes her boats, “somebody else’s.”

As Vanderpump Rules fans well know, Madix has appeared as a bridesmaid in a number of her co-stars’ weddings, including that of Scheana Marie and Mike Shay, and that of Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor, and served as one of the groomsmen in Katie Maloney’s wedding to Tom Schwartz.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Madix is frequently asked about her potential plans for marriage and kids with Sandoval but continues to make it clear that she does not want either.

In addition to being questioned by the hosts of Pop of the Morning about marriage, Madix faced similar questions during an interview with Heather McDonald on her podcast series, Juicy Scoop, two weeks ago. At the time, Madix said that she never envisioned herself as a mother.

“I envision myself ruling the world,” Madix explained, according to a video posted to YouTube.

As for marriage, Madix said that while she and Sandoval may not be technically married, they are very official and recently solidified their commitment to one another by buying their first home.

When Madix was then asked if she would like to celebrate her relationship with Sandoval with a wedding party, Madix said she found the idea to be the “worst part” of a marriage.

“I think that’s the worst part. I don’t [want to get dressed up] and I don’t like wearing white,” Madix joked.