Hanna Palmer Looks Extra Foxy Playfully Tugging On Her White Bikini Bottoms

Hannah Palmer hit the beach to pose for a photograph while wearing a white bikini that flaunted all of her sexy curves.

On Tuesday evening, the blond bombshell took to Instagram to show off her incredible bust and tanned torso with her 1.2 million followers. The hottie rocked a simple white swimsuit with a triangular bra top and bottoms that tied at the waist. Her enviable cleavage, taut stomach, and slender thighs were on display.

For her makeup, Hannah sported a glamorous look that made her soft gaze into the camera all the more alluring. Her application included an even layer of foundation, soft pink blush, a heavy coat of mascara, dramatic eyeliner, and a cranberry-colored lip. She completed her look by leaving her gently-tousled mane of golden locks down.

A dainty gold chain necklace customized with a pendant of her name written in cursive adorned her neck. The only other visible accessory was a silver ring on her index finger. A close-up of the pic revealed she had manicured nails, painted pink, with tiny cherries decorating her thumbnail.

Hannah didn’t say where the picture was taken, but it appeared to be somewhere warm, as evidenced by her revealing outfit. A rocky hill covered in various foliage was visible behind her.

In an hour, the beauty’s photograph managed to rack up close to 40,000 likes and over 600 comments. Fans were overjoyed to see yet another stunning pic of her on their feeds. Dozens were infatuated with her appearance in this snap, particularly her eyes, which looked particularly gorgeous thanks to her makeup and the lighting.

Several people called her an “angel,” which fit the theme of the post. Hannah mentioned heaven in her caption.

“Amazing body! So sexy!” said one admirer.

“This is true heaven in your eyes hannah,” wrote a second person.

“[Y]ou are beautiful Hannah!!! always!!!” gushed a third user.

“Wow! Nice eyes, lovely curves,” chimed in a fourth fan.

Aside from her regular followers, several of Hannah’s colleagues like Amanda Trivizas, Sofia Bevarly, and Lilah Gibney, complimented her in the comments section, too.

Hannah has supplied her fans with numerous bathing suit pics over the last few weeks. The buxom babe hasn’t let the winter months keep her away from the beach, or from exposing her killer figure. A few days ago, The Inquisitr reported that the Bang Energy girl shared a sizzling video of herself wearing a red thong bikini that accentuated her breasts and her bottom.