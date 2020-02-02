Does Jimmy Garoppolo Have A Girlfriend?

Jimmy Garoppolo will try to lead his San Francisco 49ers to victory in Super Bowl LIV today, but will there be a special someone in the stands cheering him on? It looks like Garoppolo either does not currently have a girlfriend, or he’s managed to shield her from the prying eyes of the media.

In general, Garoppolo, unlike a lot of high-profile, professional athletes, tends to be a very private guy. Although he’s been in the media for at least one scandalous encounter, which you can read about below, Garoppolo is focused on his career, and this weekend is no different.

Jimmy Garoppolo Learned The Hard Way That The Media Considers His Personal Life Fair Game

Garoppolo once told reporters that unlike some pro athletes, his goal has been to keep his personal life personal.

“My life, off the field — I’ve never really been big on being very public with things even on social media. I’m not on there a ton,” he said.

However, as Sporting News reports, Garoppolo further noted that he was warned that being a high-profile, professional athlete in a major market brings with it a lack of privacy, particularly when it comes to dating and relationships. It was none other than his head coach who told him so.

“I’m under a microscope. It’s like (49ers coach Kyle Shanahan) said, it is a good learning experience. Just have to take it in stride. It is what it is,” he said.

Garoppolo Was Once Linked To Boston-Area Model Alexandra King

For a while in 2018, Garoppolo’s relationship with Alexandra King was tabloid fodder in the sports-coverage industry and within the San Francisco media in particular.

Back in July 2018, he was caught by paparazzi planting a smooch on King’s lips at Disneyland. However, Garoppolo denied that the two were ever a couple, even going so far as to say that, if the two ever were a couple, it was news to him.

It seems like there’s some bad blood between Garoppolo and King. Just a couple of months after the Disneyland smooch, in October 2018, Garoppolo suffered a season-ending knee injury. On the day that the news of the injury broke, King put up an Instagram post that simply said, “Karma,” followed by a smiley face. Perhaps she was suggesting that Garoppolo got what was coming to him for some unspecified peccadillo.

She then went ahead and deleted all the pictures of Garoppolo from her Instagram account and later deleted the account altogether.

Garoppolo Made Headlines When He Stepped Out With Adult Film Actress Kiara Mia

Either Garoppolo never dated Alexandra King, and while he was rumored to be dating King, went on a date with adult film actress Kiara Mia. Possibly, he cheated on King with Mia, but it depends on whom you ask.

Mia, for her part, confirmed that the two went on something resembling a date, but denied there was any significance to it.

“Jimmy and I had an amazing dinner, and he treated me with so much respect, and class. Honestly, we’re friends,” she said.

Whether Mia and Garoppolo are or ever were an item is currently unclear.

These days, it seems like Garoppolo is single and ready to mingle. Either that or he’s managed to develop a relationship with an unidentified woman (or maintain a relationship with Mia) and hide it from the media — a Herculean task, considering that the paparazzi document his every move.