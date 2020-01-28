‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Wednesday: Nick And Adam Agree

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Wednesday, January 29 bring some awkward moments between Nick and Chelsea when they run into each other during Chelsea’s date night with Adam. Plus, Billy makes a shocking change.

Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) and Nick (Joshua Morrow) have an awkward conversation, according to SheKnows Soaps. Chelsea and Adam (Mark Grossman) have a date night, leaving Connor (Judah Mackey) with a sitter. It’s not surprising that Chelsea worries about possibly running into Nick (Joshua Morrow). In Genoa City things that like that tend to happen. However, Nick is ultimately the one who broke up with Chelsea, and he knew that it was for Chelsea to return to Adam and live together with Connor. It’s not like seeing Adam and Chelsea out on a date is some major surprise.

Of course, they do run into each other, and Adam is called away, which leaves time for Chelsea and Nick to talk. There’s not much animosity between then, though. However, Nick still doesn’t want to see Adam break Chelsea’s heart — he thinks Adam is still the dark side. There’s talk of Chelsea and Adam possibly making Paris their second home, and Nick is thrilled with that. He tells Adam they’d all be better off if Adam and Chelsea left town. It sounds like Adam agrees with his brother for once. However, Chelsea might not be so easily convinced.

Billy (Jason Thompson) makes a stunning move. After everything that he’s been through to be with Victoria (Amelia Heinle), Billy decides to throw it all away. He will no longer tolerate what he sees as judgment from others. He doesn’t want to be “fixed.” Instead, Billy wants to be able to embrace the darker and more destructive side of himself. Billy isn’t willing to continue therapy even though just a few months ago he attempted to run down Adam and his personality split for a while. No, now he wants everybody to accept him the way he is and stop acting like he should be ashamed.

For Victoria, it looks like Billy is backsliding into his old habits and his gambling addiction, which means they are at a stalemate. However, Billy breaks that stalemate by grabbing a suitcase and packing his bags. Billy is out for now. He is unwilling to continue living with Victoria and trying to make their partnership work. Even though Victoria begs Billy to rethink things, he’s had enough, so that is that.