Fitness Model Janna Breslin Puts Her Perfect Posterior On Full Display In New Snap

American fitness model Janna Breslin went online on Tuesday afternoon and turned up the heat by posting a new bikini snapshot on her Instagram page.

In the picture, Janna was featured rocking a bandeau bikini top and thong-style bottoms that struggled to contain her incredible assets. And as she turned her back toward the camera to strike a pose, she put her pert derriere on full display to tease her fans.

That’s not all, but the risque ensemble also enabled the model to show off her small waist and toned legs. She also melted many hearts by flashing a beautiful smile while looking straight into the camera.

The stunner wore minimal makeup in keeping with the daytime, outdoor photoshoot. The application comprised a sand-colored foundation, nude lipstick, lined eyes, and defined eyebrows. She wore her highlighted tresses down and allowed them to cascade over her back.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured in Tamarindo, Costa Rica. In the caption, the model wrote that there are two things in life that a person can completely control — attitude and effort.

She then reminded her fans to join her LTM Longevity Retreat in Costa Rica, which will start in June and explained to her fans the features they would be able to avail if they opt for the program. These included self-development, yoga, daily workouts, life coaching, brain scans, nutrition and hormone seminars and sessions on sexual and reproductive health, to name a few.

The model also added that she will be offering an early-bird registration discount until the first of May.

Within 30 minutes of posting, the snap garnered more than 7,000 likes and over a hundred comments which shows that the model is very popular on the photo-sharing website and fans eagerly wait for her to post new pictures of herself every day. Per usual, Janna’s legions of admirers fell in love with the photo and showered her with numerous compliments.

“I love this picture! What an insanely sexy woman you are,” one of her fans commented.

“I just love your physique so much, [especially] those amazing legs,” another user wrote.

“WOW!! Just a ridiculous body [heart and kiss emoji]. You are incredibly hot!!” a third admirer remarked.

Other fans used words and phrases like “perfect,” “beautiful,” and “goddess” to express their admiration for the professional smokeshow.

Apart from her fans and followers, many of Janna’s fellow models, fitness stars and influencers also liked and commented on the snap to show appreciation and support. These included Lexa Aloha, Sarah Strauss and Tory Marie, among others.