Saweetie Looked A Million Dollars In One-Shouldered Low-Cut Sparkly Gown For Grammy Awards Look

Rising star Saweetie attended the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, on Sunday and looked like a million dollars. The “My Type” hitmaker has been making fashion statements recently and her most-recent look is one of her best to date.

Saweetie wowed in a one-shouldered sparkly gown. The dress had two straps that went across one shoulder. The low-cut number displayed a little cleavage and showed off a little of her upper back. The garment fell to the floor, covered her shoes and had multicolored beads embroidered all over. The dark-haired beauty sported her locks up in a high bun and accessorized herself with numerous colored clips that gave her look that extra touch. Saweetie opted for long pointy nails, small dangling earrings, and a ring on nearly every finger for the occasion. For her makeup, the “Icy Grl” songstress rocked a glossy lip and long eyelashes.

The 26-year-old uploaded numerous bits of content of herself within one post on Instagram and it hasn’t gone unnoticed.

In the first photo, she posed in front of a cream-colored building. She spread her arms out and held them against the barrier behind her. Saweetie raised her head and closed her eyes. The “Up Now” entertainer was clearly glowing in the sun and enjoying herself. She sparked a huge smile and proved that she was living her best life.

In the second bit of content, she shared a video of herself in the same location. In the background, you could hear a camera clicking. The rapper kept changing up her pose while she was being photographed as she was trying to secure herself that killer shot. Her dress shimmered in the light while Saweetie moved her arms and head.

In the third pic, she was pictured more close-up from a lower angle. Saweetie closed her eyes while placing both hands to her head.

In the next slide, she was photographed up-close again but this time from behind. Saweetie wrapped her hands around her neck and looked very regal.

The rapper continued to slay throughout the other photos and not only proved that she is photogenic but also how killer this look is.

For her caption, she told her fans that this dress was designed by Moschino and hashtagged it “Grammys.”

In the span of three hours, her post racked up more than 245,000 likes and over 1,450 comments, proving to be a hit with her 4.6 million followers.

“Girl you are soo beautiful,” one user wrote, adding multiple eye-heart face emoji.

“I love love love this dress,” another shared.

“Perfection,” a third fan remarked.

“Ok. Wow. The bobby pins at the back somehow makes everything pop,” a fourth admirer commented.