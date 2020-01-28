Jessica Simpson Poses For Stunning Photo With Hoda Kotb As She Opens Up About Her Memoir ‘Open Book’

The singer stuns alongside the 'Today Show' veteran as they pose outside of her Hidden Hills home.

Jessica Simpson is opening up in a new TV interview. The singer and fashion designer opened up her home and her heart to the Today Show’s Hoda Kotb as they talked about her new memoir, Open Book. As a bonus, the two women even posed for a stunning snap in Simpson’s backyard.

Jessica took to Instagram to share the photo taken following her interview with the Today Show star. In the photo, the 39-year-old mom of three wears a beautiful brown printed dress and coordinating cowboy boots. Her blonde hair is long and in waves, and her makeup is picture-perfect.

Hoda, 55, also looks stunning in a halterneck bright blue jumpsuit. The hilly terrain behind the Hidden Hills, California home Jessica shares with her husband Eric Johnson can be seen in the background.

In the caption to the caption to the pic, Jessica revealed that she invited Hoda into her studio to talk about her book. She also teased that the popular NBC star somehow got her to sing a capella as the cameras rolled.

In the comments to the post, fans said they can’t wait to see Jessica on Today.

“You look absolutely gorgeous!!! Can’t wait to see it,” one fan wrote.

“What a gorgeous picture of two kind amazing people!” another added of Jessica and Hoda.

In sneak peeks clips from the interview posted by Parade, Jessica opens up for the first time about her secret struggle with substance abuse.

“I had started a spiral and I couldn’t catch up with myself. I was just like spiraling, chasing my tail and that was with alcohol,” the singer told Hoda.

The former MTV star added that when she realized her drinking was getting out of control, she told concerned family and friends that she would “stop soon.”

Jessica revealed that at the height of her drinking problem she often carried a “glitter cup” that was filled to the top with alcohol. She eventually decided that she needed to be “present” for her young kids, Maxie Drew and Ace Knute. (Baby Birde Mae was born in 2018.)

Jessica gave up drinking for good in 2017. In Open Book, Jessica wrote that her husband gave up drinking along with her as a show of support.

“Eric gave up drinking the second I did,” she wrote, per Us Weekly. “He said, ‘I’ll do it with you, babe.’ It was like no biggie and he hasn’t gone back or looked back. It’s just the way he is. He’s a very selfless and loving person who is the most incredible father on the planet.”

In her book, Jessica also reveals that she took diet pills for two decades.

Jessica Simpson’s Open Book is available on February 4. Her interview on Today airs Wednesday, January 29.