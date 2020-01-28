Production Company Of ‘My 600-LB Life’ Responds To Lawsuit Filed By Family Of James ‘LB’ Bonner

Megalomedia, the production company behind the hit TLC docu-series My 600-LB Life has responded to a lawsuit filed by the family of the late James “LB” Bonner, according to a report from Starcasm.

Following the initial filing of the lawsuit, Megalomedia did not publicly respond. However, their official statement acknowledges the tragic death of Bonner, but also says the claims made by his family are “incorrect.”

Acknowledging the lawsuit, condolences and sympathy are offered to the family. However, the statement also claims that the allegations made are “without merit.”

“We understand that the family of LB Bonner has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Megalomedia, Inc. and other entities in connection with Mr. Bonner’s participation in the television program My 600 LB Life. We were deeply saddened by his suicide in 2018 and continue to extend our sympathy and condolences to his family. However, the allegations of this lawsuit are without merit, are false and will be vigorously contested in court,” the statement reads in part. The entire statement can be read on Starcasm.

The statement also talks about the mission of My 600-LB Life. The show focuses on individuals who are overweight as they embark on a journey to lose weight and get healthy. They say that they “look forward to presenting their defense in court.”

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Bonner’s family claimed that he had been in “noticeable distress” and had reached out for help from production assistants. In their lawsuit, the family claims the production company showed “gross negligence” which led to Bonner’s tragic 2018 suicide. He posted a message to social media in which he thanked those who had supported him while saying he needed to “face his demons head-on” before his death.

Following his death, TLC issued a statement which read, “TLC was deeply saddened to hear of L.B.’s passing and is honored to have shared his honest and courageous story on ‘My 600-lb Life.'” However, Starcasm reports that the network has not made any comment in regards to the lawsuit.

My 600-LB Life follows individuals who seek out help from Dr. Younan Nowzaradan, a bariatric surgeon located in Houston, Texas. Although he is located in Texas, patients travel from all over the country to seek his help in losing weight. Often, patients relocate to Houston, Texas for the surgery and follow up appointments.

In the lawsuit filed by Bonner’s family, it is alleged that Bonner’s move to Houston was delayed by production. Reportedly, he had to return to his home in South Carolina to film additional scenes. The family also claims that Bonner was left in debt following the show, alleging that the production company did not pay for everything they had promised to pay for.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. For readers outside the U.S., visit Suicide.org or Befrienders Worldwide for international resources you can use to find help.